Aodh Ruadh made to battle to the end for points against Termon

Aodh Ruadh got back to winning ways with a six point win over Termon but they were made fight to the very end.

Aodh Ruadh 3-12

Termon 1-12

Both sides finished with 14 in a game that was close to boiling point on a number of occasions and referee Anthony McCallig had his hands full keeping a lid on it.

But it was also a very competitive game with some great scores. Enda McCormick had some outstanding scores for the visitors in the second half, while the goals were all very well created and finished.

Aodh Ruadh hit the first goal on 23 minutes, Nathan Boyle on the end of a good move involving Eamonn McGrath and Darren Drummond. That score put them 1-3 to 0-4 ahead; their other points came from Eamonn McGrath (palmed just over with goal at his mercy on 35 seconds), Shane McGrath and Philip Patton (free). Termon's replies came fromo Dáire McDaid, Christy Connaghan (free), Enda McCormick (free) and Declan O'Donnell, who saw his effort for goal saved by Peter Boyle but the rebound came off Colm Kelly and fortuituously went over the bar.

Termon took the lead on 16 minutes. Christy Connaghan had cut the lead to a point before Enda McCormick got on the end of a great move which started from a kick-out to fire past Peter Boyle and a two point lead, 1-5 to 1-3.

But the Aodh Ruadh response was excellent as they hit 1-6 without reply. Diarmuid McInerney, Philip Patton (3), Oisin Rooney and Darren Drummond had the points while McInerney set up Shane McGrath to finish a second goal and a 2-9 to 1-5 lead. In added time Dáire McDaid pointed a free to leave it 2-9 to 1-6 at the break.

The second half was more fractious. Aidan Sweeney had an early Termon point and Christy Connaghan almost got on the end of a move which involved the raiding Oisin Cassidy.

Philip Patton converted a free but Enda McCormick and Shane Doheerty cut the lead to four points by the 37th minute.

Aodh Ruadh lost Niall Murray to a red card and there were a number of stoppages for tackles before Shaun O'Donnell was also shown a straight red. He had earlier been shown yellow.

Enda McCormick left just three between them with 55 minutes played but Aodh Ruadh replied with two fisted points from Colm Kelly and Nathan Boyle.

Three minutes into added time Caolan Gallagher again cut the lead to four, denied a goal by a great stop by Peter Boyle, but two minutes later Aodh Ruadh got a third goal. Philip Patton put Darren Drummond through and as he cut in, the ball was ripped from his grasp and fell over the line and the goal was given.

Enda McCormick had the final point for Termon some eight minutes into added time.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Calum O'Halloran, Colm Kelly (0-1), Michael Ward; Nathan Boyle (1-1), Johnny Gallagher, Johnny Gethins; Cian Dolan, Eamonn McGrath (0-1); Oisin Rooney (0-1), Philip Patton (0-5,4f), Diarmaid McInerney (0-1); Niall Murray, Darren Drummond (1-1), Shane McGrath (1-1). Subs: Michael McKenna for McInerney ht.

TERMON: Mark Alcorn; Paul McDaid, Kevin McDaid, Caolan Gallagher (0-1); Shane Doherty (0-1), Nathan McElwaine, Oisin Cassidy; Aidan Sweeney (0-1), Declan O'Donnell (0-1); Shaun O'Donnell, Christy Connaghan (0-2,1f), Anthony Grant; Enda McCormack (1-4,1f), Daire McDaid (0-2,1f), James Doherty. Sub: Johnny McCafferty for Sweeney

REFEREE: Anthony McCallig (N Ultan)