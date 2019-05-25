Kilcar remain only unbeaten team in Division One after narrow win in Falcarragh

Kilcar remain unbeaten in Division One but did not get it their own way against Cloughaneely at the Pobalscoil pitch.

Cloughaneely 0-10

Kilcar 0-12

In a very good game of football, Kilcar had to use all their experience to get over the line in the end.

Kilcar led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time with points from Aodhan McGinley, Matthew McClean (2), Conor Doherty, Ciaran McGinley and Mark McHugh.

Michael McHugh, Sean McGarvey (45) and Cillian Gallagher replied for Cloughaneely, who lost Michael Fitzgerald to a black card in the opening half.

Kilcar extended that lead out to 0-8 to 0-4 within six minutes of the restart with points fromo Ryan O'Donnell and Matthew McClean to one from John McGarvey.

But then Cloughaneely hit back with four points on the trot to level matters with 42 minutes gone - those scores coming from McGarvey (2), John Fitzgerald and Darren Ferry.

But they would not score again for 13 minutes and in between Stephen McBrearty nudged Kilcar back into the and Aodhan McGinley added another with six minutes left.

John McGarvey pulled a point back from a free but Ciaran McGinley replied. With a minute left McGarvey again left the minimum between them. Darren Ferry saw an effort come back off a post before Mark McHugh from a free completed the scoring and a narrow win for Kilcar.

CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McClafferty; Ciaran McFadden, Kevin Mulhern, Noel Sweeney; Neil Kelly, Mark Harley, Ciaran McGeady; Martin Maguire, Michael Fitzgerald; Michael McHugh (0-1), Darren Ferry (0-1), Cian McFadden; Cillian Gallagher (0-1), Sean McGarvey (0-6,2f,45), John Fitzgerald. Subs: Sean Maguire for M Fitzgerald bcard; Shane Coll and Joe Coll for J Fitzgerald and M McHugh.

KILCAR: Eamonn McGinley; Barry Shovlin, Barry McGinley, Dillon O'Gara; Paddy McShane, Michael Hegarty, Conor Doherty (0-1); Ciaran McGinley (0-2), Mark McHugh (0-2,2f); Oran Doogan, Mark Sweeney, Stephen McBrearty (0-1); Aodhan McGinley (0-2), Matthew McClean (0-3), Ryan O'Donnell (0-1). Subs: Andrew McClean for R O'Donnell 46; Stephen Shovlin for M Sweeney 63.

REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)