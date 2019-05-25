Ardara overcome St Nauls to join Killybegs at the top of the Division Two table

A blistering third quarter in which they hit a gallant St Nauls for 2-3 was the catalyst for this well-deserved victory for in-form in a most entertaining second half in the Pearse Memoral Park.

Ardara 2-10

St Nauls 1-9

And so Ardara maintained their fine form after last week’s demolition of Killybegs as their target seems to be a return to the top flight.

The losers deservedly led by 1-3 to 0-4 at the break after a pretty cagey opening half, thanks to a cooly finished goal from Stephen Griffin after just two minutes.

But disaster struck for Nauls when Griffin had to retire with a shoulder injury in the 15th minute.

However, the real fireworks began just after the break when Nauls stretched their lead through two well worked points from marksman Daniel Brennan and Michael Coughlan as they led by 1-5 to 0-4.

But the Ardara revival began with some well struck points from an fear og rua Shane O’Donnell for Ardara, a nephew of the great snapper Michael “Jack” O’Donnell.

This was followed by a very well worked goal from Lorcan O’Donnell from a Gareth Concarr pass.

Concarr then struck like a rattler in the 49th minute, as he pounced on a punched-out effort from St Nauls young keeper Enda O’Hagan to find the net to put Ardara into an unassailable lead of 2-10 to 1-7.

Ardara did not score for the final ten minutes, as Nauls tried valiantly to get back on terms, but the home side held out for a deserved victory.

ARDARA: Conal Gildea; Kenneth Doherty (0-1) Declan Gavigan, Matthew Maher, John Ross Molloy, Brendan Boyle, Conor Classon, Shane O’Donnell (0-3); Nicholas Maguire, Jack Brennan (0-2) Robbie Adair (0-1); Lorcan O’Donnell (1-1), Gareth Concarr (1-2,2f) Calum Malley. Subs: Johnny Herron for Matthew Maher (7), Tomas Boyle for Tony Harkin (40), Oisin O’Donnell for Shane O’Donnell (55) Johnny Sweeney for Calum Melly (59)

ST NAULS: Enda O’Hagan; Martin Breslin, Dermot Gallagher, Conor McBrearty; Daniel Gallagher, John Relihan, Michael Coughlan (0-1) Lee McBrearty, Barry Griffin; Ian Campbell (0-4f), Daniel Brennan (0-4,3f) Cathal Lowther; Shane Conneely, Stuart Johnson, Stephen Griffin (1-0). Subs: Daniel Meehan for Stephen Griffin (15 inj)

REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)