David Conwell and Teresa Doherty the stars of annual Donegal Town 5k

David Conwell of Killybegs was first home in the Donegal Town 5k on Friday night while Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley was first lady home (in third place overall).

Second home was Ronan Matthews of Tir Chonaill AC.

FULL RESULTS

26 David Conwell mo Killybegs N 16.55

44 Ronan Matthews mo tir chonaill N 17.26

11 Teresa Doherty fo Finn Valley N 17.49

27 Val Smith mo Killybegs N 18.26

17 James Donaghey m40 Convoy ac N 19.02

51 Daniel McGarrigle mo N 19.44

7 Darren Toland mo Finn Valley N 19.57

19 Kevin Boyle m40 N 20.02

43 Darren McNelis mo N 20.02

10 Aidan McGlynn m40 Letterkenny N 20.21

22 Paul McDaid m40 N 20.21

20 Andy Gilchrist mo Tir Chonaill N 20.34

31 Claire McGlynn fo N 21.19

8 Rodney Irwin m40 N 21.32

18 Donal Haughey m60 N 21.32

39 Ciara Cunningham fo N 21.32

50 Owen Coyle m60 Rosses N 21.32

5 Ton Bangert m60 Raphoe Road Runners N 21.4

21 Gerry McCafferty m50 Tir Chonaill N 22.2

1 Terence Lagan m50 N 22.3

9 Dermott Sweeney mo N 22.36

23 James McCabe mo N 22.42

12 Claire Flood f40 Tir Chonaill N 22.48

24 Sean Lorinyenko m50 Tir Chonaill N 22.51

33 Trevor Speer mo N 23.22

3 Declan McCabe M40 N 23.46

2 John Bradley m40 N 23.52

34 Verc Haughey f50 Tir Chonaill N 23.56

45 Oliver Smith mo Killybegs N 24.25

46 Pat Byrne m50 Killybegs N 24.41

32 Fergal Trainor mo N 24.46

37 Pauric Keenaghan m40 Tir Chonaill N 24.52

35 Debra Dawson f40 Tir Chonaill N 24.52

36 Carmel Gormley f40 Tir Chonaill N 25.2

4 Marjan Banjert f60 Raphoe Road Runners N 25.22

30 Brendon McGlynn mo N 25.52

42 Gloria Donaghey f60 Finn Valley N 25.57

6 Rachel McGarragle fo Tir Chonaill N 27.03

14 Ruairi Meehan mj N 28.24

47 Phil Byrne f50 Bruckless Road Runners N 28.42

52 Roisin Mark fo Tir Chonaill N 29.16

28 Kevin Duddy mj Bruckless Road Runners N 29.59

38 Andrea Doherty fo N 30.06

49 Patricia McMelly f40 Tir Chonaill N 30.56

29 Peter Duddy mo Bruckless Road Runners N 30.59

53 Aine Martin f40 Tir Chonaill N 32.08

15 Grace Meehan fj Tir Chonaill N 32.14

41 Joanne Thomas F40 Tir Chonaill N 32.48

40 Ollie Thomas m50 Tir Chonaill N 32.52

16 Cassie Meehan fj Tir Chonaill N 33

13 Elizabeth Meehan f40 N 33.44

25 Sarah McGinty f50 N 33.44

48 Mary McNulty f50 Tir Chonaill N 36.55