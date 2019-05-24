Finn Harps U-13s secure draw with Sligo Rovers at Sligo IT

The Finn Harps U-13s ended up a with share of the spoils against Sligo Rovers on Thursday night.



Sligo Rovers 2

Finn Harps U-13s 2



The game which took place at the Sligo IT ended 2-2 with Ciaran O’Kane and Joel Gibson getting the goals for Kevin McHugh’s side.

Harps started on the front foot and went close on a few occasions with Tiernan McGinty and Shaun Patton flashing efforts wide. But, against the run of play Sligo scored following a long free-kick,

The Harps U-13s reacted well to the setback and pushed for the equaliser which came through a super lob from from former Raphoe Town player Joel Gibson. It remained 1-1 at the break and in the second half McHugh’s boys put some fine moves together through the influential James McAteer, but against the run of play Harps went behind again, this time it came from a Sligo corner.

it was all one way traffic after that at as the Harps U13s pushed for an equaliser with chances falling to Shaunie Bradley, Shane Ellison, Martin Coyle and Patton who all went close.

And deservedly the visitors secured a share of the spoils when ex-Carndonagh F.C. player Ciaran O’Kane found the back of the net from an Aaron McLaughlin cross. Manager McHugh was delighted with the way his players fought back after twice going behind and the result makes up for the disappointment of losing at home to the Mayo Schoolboys League last weekend.