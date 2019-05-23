Donegal boxers take home three national titles at weekend

Donegal boxing was strongly represented at the National Female boxing championship finals in Dublin last weekend.

In all six Donegal boxers were in action with Leah Gallen, Raphoe Boxing Club claiming a fourth national crown. Leah was a convincing 5-0 winner over Linda Desmond from Cork in the Junior 2, 66 kgs final.

In the Girls 3 final at 47 kgs Illies Golden Gloves ever promising Carleigh Irving faced Caithlin O’Connor from Co Clare. Carleigh in a veteran display of stiff jabbing recorded a very worthy unanimous 5-0 win.

Dunree livewire Brenda Collins won her second national title when she outpointed Mary Cunningham from Dublin. She won the fight 4-1 to claim the Girl 4, 45kgs title.

In the Girl 2, 39 kgs final Letterkenny’s new kid on the block Muireann Bradley put in a big performance before losing on a split 3-2 decision in her fight with Lauren Mullany, Rosslare, Wexford.

There was no luck either for former national schoolgirl champion Cody Lafferty who put in a gutsy performance before losing 5-0 to Janlin Rodin, from Portlaoise.

There was no joy either for Anna Doherty, Dunree in the Junior 1, 43 kgs when losing to Nicole Buckley, St Cathages Boxing Club. The referee stopped the fight at the end of the first round.

Ulster Championship finals

The Ulster championship finals for U-14, 15, 16 and 17 year-olds took place on Sunday in the Deele College Sport Pavillion in Raphoe.

Donegal had eight boxers competing in the 19 finals which were down for decision and ended up with four champions.

The four are in Boy 4, 63 kgs Dean Doherty, Carndonagh; Boy 5, 66kgs Odhran McGinley, Dunfanaghy; Boy 5, 75 kgs Harry Good, Letterkenny and in Boy 6, 52kgs, Jesse Callaghan, Illies Golden Gloves.

Donegal also have six champions through to the national finals following walkovers. They are Jason Lynch and Cahir Gormley, Illies GG; Cormack Hall and Bernie McDonagh, Dunfanaghy; Liam Crawford, Raphoe and Patrick McShane, Letterkenny.

The national finals gets underway tomorrow night May 24 in Dublin and will run over three weekends with the finals on Saturday June 8.

Donegal team for Boston

The Donegal boxing team for the forthcoming trip to Boston has been names.

The team is as follows; Pearse McBride and Bryan McNamee, Convoy BC; Matthew Carlin and Josh McDonagh, Dunree BC; Aaron McDaid and Liam McMonagle, Raphoe BC; Dean Doherty and Andrew Cunningham, Carndonagh; Odhran McGinley and Oisin Wallace, Dunfanaghy BC; Adam McDaid and Daniel Campbell, Clonmany.

The team manager for the trip is Paddy Doherty, John Bosco BC; referee/ judge James McCarron, Carrigart; coaches Dominic McCafferty, Convoy; Gerard Keaveney, Raphoe; John Mulhern, Carndonagh; Rory McShane, Letterkenny and Eddie Harkin, Dunfanaghy.

The team will be accompanied by Peter O’Donnell.

The team will face a boxing academy team managed by former Buncrana boxer Mark Porter and as well the boxing match the group will also attend a number of other functions during the six day tour.