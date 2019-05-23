Finn Harps take face Derry City in the Brandywell on Friday and again on Monday

John Kavanagh is the latest player to join the Harps injury list as Ollie Horgan prepares his troops to do battle against Derry City on Friday night.

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division encounter at Brandywell will be the second meeting of these two sides this season.

Derry won a bad-tempered affair at Finn Park back in early April - a match best remembered for the straight red card dished out to Harps defender Colm Deasy who was rightly punished for a terrible tackle on former Harps player and now City left back Ciaran Coll.

It was a challenge that saw Deasy banned for four games and he made his first start for Harps since his suspension in Monday night’s home defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

And with Kavanagh set to miss out, Deasy is likely to keep his place in the Harps side as they make their first competitive appearance at the newly revamped Brandywell stadium.

Keith Cowan and Tony McNamee - both of whom came on as substitutes against Shamrock Rovers - could also be included from the start while the on-loan Sean Boyd is available again after missing Monday night’s visit of his parent club.

Harps had gone four games unbeaten before this week’s defeat to Rovers, but Ollie Horgan believes Derry on the new astro-turf pitch at Brandywell, present just as difficult a challenge.

He says the fact that so many players are out is an added concern.

“There are a lot of bodies out long term and some out short-term as well,” he said.

“We added another one unfortunately on Friday night when Michael Gallagher went off injured. John Kavanagh picked up a knock in that game also. We didn’t realise the extent of it until the next day. But so be it, we’re not the only team to have a lot of injuries. But we’ve got to move on.

“We’ve got a savage game in the Brandywell above all places on a massive pitch. If we’re not at ourselves, we’ll get blown apart in there and if we make mistakes like we did against Shamrock Rovers, then we won’t deserve to get anything out of it.”

Friday night’s match will be followed by an EA Sports Cup quarter-final between the pair at the same venue on Monday night.

It’s another busy time for the Donegal side and Horgan insisted all Harps can do is take it one game at a time.

“We went out against Shamrock Rovers to try and get something out of that game,” he said.

“There was nothing held back for Friday.

“Home to Shamrock Rovers or away to Derry? Which is the easier game? They are both hugely difficult games and we prepared on Monday night to try and get something out of it but it didn’t happen.

“We’ll prepare again on Friday night to try and get something out of it but it’s not going to be easy.”

Derry City sit fourth in the Premier Division, but missed a chance to close the gap on Bohs above them when they lost 1-0 at St. Pat's on Tuesday night.

Friday night's game has a 7.45pm start.