READ THE REID: The nine month wait is over for Donegal supporters

Donegal GAA supporters have long memories. Sunday 5th August 2018 is a date that will stir the mind of those supporters. It was a balmy summer afternoon when Tyrone marched into the All-Ireland semi-final after a raid into McCumhaill Park in Ballybofey. Donegal were reigning Ulster champions. Leading by four points early into the second half, Donegal stuttered, faltered and capitulated. Tyrone went on the contest the All-Ireland final.

It’s over nine months since that occasion. It was our last outing in the championship. Donegal kick off their 2019 championship campaign in the final first round game of the Ulster championship this Sunday in Enniskillen against Fermanagh.

Like good wine, we have been kept to the last. It’s great to be last out because the players have now seen the rest. They have been given a reminder that nothing can be taken for granted in Ulster football. History tells us that Ulster has always been the toughest and most keenly contested province. What we’ve witnessed to date is testimony to this. The probable prize for victory in Enniskillen is a semi-final meeting with Tyrone who play Antrim on Saturday.

Forget about the McKenna Cup and the National League. It’s the championship that counts. If you watched the Down and Armagh encounter last weekend, you will have noticed how much more intensity and purpose that championship fare brings. I enjoyed this game immensely. It was raw, fierce, on the edge and packed with excitement. Armagh came through after extra time. One might question the quality of football at times but, if all games were like this one, we wouldn’t complain.

It was a surprise that Cavan beat Monaghan but not a shock. Many theories have been provided for Monaghan’s defeat. Some are saying that the team is too old. Others cited the absence of some of their more prolific players due to injury. What I saw was a Monaghan team who lacked desire and commitment. There was purpose and passion about Cavan’s play.

The cut and thrust of championship football are vastly different from any other competition. The desire to win must emanate from the pit of the player’s stomach. Unless that deep-rooted want is there the player would be better off going to the beach. I have to admire Cavan’s approach to last Saturday’s game. They will feel that they have a genuine chance of Ulster glory after beating one of the top teams in the country and why not? They will go into a semi-final meeting with Armagh on Sunday week. Monaghan will regroup though and there is every probability that they will reach the Super 8s.

For now, though, the main focus is on Donegal and Fermanagh which will be a tricky hurdle for Donegal. However, we should have far too much ability and experience for Fermanagh to seriously bother us. As we witnessed in the Tyrone and Derry game, Tyrone, although pressed, were able to step up a gear and move away from Derry at will.

Donegal will go into Brewster Park fired up and will be confident that they can breach Fermanagh’s ultra-defensive system. For their part, Fermanagh will be buoyed by their victory over Donegal in Letterkenny in the National Football League last February. We’re into a different ball game now though. The tempo and rewards have gone up quite a few notches. As stated earlier, the prize for the winner will be a semi-final clash with Tyrone. Although focused and committed to Sunday’s encounter, this thought will be on the back of both sets of players’ minds, especially Donegal.

Donegal’s form would suggest that they will prevail having secured the Division 2 National League title and promotion in the process. And yes, we are the reigning Ulster champions. I believe that we are in an even better place going into this year’s championship given that those so-called younger players have a season behind them. Patrick McBreaty returns to the fray which is a massive bonus for Donegal. For Declan Bonner and his management team they too will have gained much from last season and taken much encouragement from Donegal’s performances and attitude since last year’s defeat to Tyrone.

Nothing compares to inter-county championship football for both the players and the supporters. The players know that this is where it matters. There is much less banter about the dressing room and team bus. The players enter the zone. Although it’s well over 25 years since I last played championship football, I still get butterflies and goosepimples when Donegal take to the field for championship games. It’s been nine months since we last went into battle. An expectant mother will tell you that this is a long time.

For Donegal, the wait is over. Sunday is the new beginning for Donegal who will breathe new life into this championship campaign. The players will have been kitted out with new gear. As they enter the dressing room, they will be handed brand new crisp shorts, socks and jersey. Everything is new except for the mindset. That’s has come with the territory since time immemorial. Let the show begin.

Tir Conaill Abu!