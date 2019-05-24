Murphy’s return tips balance in favour of Donegal - Sylvester Maguire

Sylvester Maguire lives in the The Mullans, outside Ballyshannon, on the Northern side of the river Erne and a stone’s throw from the border between Donegal and Fermanagh.

The Mullans is on the frontline ahead of Donegal Ulster Senior Championship clash with Fermanagh on Sunday.

Living on the frontline is nothing new for Sylvester. He was born, reared and grew up on the other side of the river Erne, on the southern side, in the townland of Cloghore, also a couple of hundred yards from the border with Fermanagh.

Sylvester is an All-Ireland U-21 and senior championship winner with Donegal and the holder of five Donegal senior club championships winners medals, won with Aodh Ruadh.

A second level teacher at Coláiste Colmcille, Maguire’s football CV could read much differently but for the advice he got from his teacher at Rockfield NS, Ballyshannon where he received his primary school education.

“When I was growing up and started to play football first all the young lads in the area played their football with Erne Gaels in Belleek. Belleek was only a half a mile or so on the other side of the border,” explained Sylvester.

“Gerry McLaughlin and his brother Maurice played hurling for Fermanagh and their brother Liam played football for Fermanagh (they were next door neighbours of Maguire).

“When it came to my turn I took the same route. My first football, I was only 14 at the time, I played with a club called St Johns which was an amalgamation of Erne Gaels and Devenish.

The two clubs had amalgamated for underage because of a lack of numbers and I played U-14 and U16 for the club.

“It was only for the year because the following year I joined Aodh Ruadh after being advised to do so by my teacher in Rockfield, the great Big Frank O’Donnell, a former Donegal player.

“It came about after Frank O’Donnell had asked me in class what I wanted to do when I grew up. Now I think he wanted to know what I wanted career wise.

“But when I told him I wanted to play football for Donegal he said you won’t be able to play for Donegal if you play your club football in Fermanagh.

“I don’t know if Frank had a word with someone but a few days later Jackie McDermott came out to see me and I joined Aodh Ruadh. I was eleven and a half at the time and as the saying goes the rest is history, I have been with Aodh Ruadh ever since.

“I am a Donegal man born and reared. I’m a Donegal man through and through and despite the name there is no tie whatsoever with Fermanagah; our branch of the family came from Killyclogher in Leitrim. ”

Sylvester will proudly wear the green and gold on Sunday in Brewster Park, as an out and out Aodh Ruadh and Donegal man.

CONFIDENT

He is confident despite the rivalry and despite Fermanagh’s trademark blanket defence under the guidance of Erne Gaels clubman Rory Gallagher, Donegal will prevail and advance to face Tyrone or Antrim in the Ulster semi-final.

“Donegal were very ordinary in the league until Michael Murphy returned. From the moment he came on in Ballybofey against Armagh, Donegal’s season turned.

“Donegal are a completely different team with Murphy playing. He simply is a super player and by far the best player I have seen playing for Donegal in my lifetime.

“If we can afford to play him inside in the full-forward line there is not a full-back line in the country that will be fit to contain him never mind the Fermanagh full-back line on Sunday.

“I know he has been played out the field and I understand why but he is at his most effective when he is on the edge of the square. I think with the emergence of Hugh McFadden, a player underrated by a lot of people as a top class midfielder, and with young Jason McGee looking to be a good prospect for the middle of the field I think we probably are at the stage where we can afford to play Murphy inside on the edge of the square.

“I have also been impressed with young Oisin Gallen. I would like to see him play up front along with Murphy. I think he is an exciting prospect though I think he is doubtful for Sunday’s game.

“The other thing I will be watching for on Sunday is how Patrick McBrearty fits in up front along with Murphy, if Murphy is left in for most of the games. Patrick is normally the go-to man and ball winner inside it will be interesting to see how he adopts.”

Sylvester expects Fermanagh to play their usual packed defence and hope to hit Donegal on the break and also stay in the game as long as they can and still in the tie going into the closing minutes.

He also accepts that Rory Gallagher is a great coach and tactician but he simply does not have the depth of players to work with and especially quality forwards.

And bar something unforeseen happens, which can do from time to time in the white heat of championship, he expects Donegal to win by six or seven points.