Donegal defender Paddy McGrath glad that wait for Fermanagh clash almost over

Paddy McGrath hit a championship point against Fermanagh in the 2018 Ulster final and who would bet against him doubling that on Sunday next in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

There is a Donegal supporter in Sligo who wanted to start a petition to turn Paddy into a corner-forward a number of years ago. He felt his low centre of gravity and pace would unsettle any full-back line. He has a championship goal to his name also, against Antrim in 2017.

But it is as a tigerish, tight-marking corner-back that the Ardara man has made his mark. Since making his championship debut in 2010, he has missed just one championship for Donegal, last year's preliminary round game against Cavan.

At the Donegal press event prior to Sunday's game, McGrath is really upbeat about beginning another championship campaign and shows an enthusiasm that can only rub off on others.

"Look it, we're excited to get the season underway against Fermanagh. First game, we're looking forward to it. I think we're ready for it. We've been waiting around now since the league final, so we just want to get the championship up and running and we're looking forward to the game against Fermanagh.

"Thankfully, I've been doing all the training and all that. Feeling good and getting ready and thankfully all the training's going well for me personally."

Having Rory Gallagher in the opposite corner for Sunday is of little concern for McGrath, who feels that both managers have a job to do.

"Ah look it, Rory was manager of us before and he parted his ways from us. He knows us and we know him, so there is that rivalry there, especially with that Ulster final last year too. But again it just adds to the occasion. Rory has his job to do and we have our job to do."

It has been a difficult couple of years for McGrath, who has had to nurse a knee injury back to health, but he is very matter of fact about injuries and also feels that the game is not about individuals.

"With injuries, you do get down at the time but it's moving on from there. Kinda accepting what's happening at that moment in time and getting back on the field. Even if I wasn't goinh to be part of the team or of the 15, at least I would be pushing somebody else who would be in there, so that's what it is about. The team is bigger than any one individual. And it is about pushing the whole team on and Donegal as a county," says McGrath.

As one of the elder citizens of the panel, he is very enthusiastic about the future with the influx of new players.

"Definitely. There are a lot of players who wouldn't be here if they think that. I know we have the players that we can compete with the best teams in Ireland. It is a different team from last year. We have lost a lot of players from last year, but the players that we have got in are fantastic.

"I will just mention one, Oisin Gallen. He has been fantastic and he wasn't around last year. And it is great to see that youth in the team, and I know I am always talking about youth and that, but that's what we need."

Asked about the fact that there was a sort of mass exodus from the panel around 2016, McGrath feels that every team goes through those situations.

"When you start to see your friends leaving and the older generation that you looked up to, I suppose it was about the next generation to live up to what they did for us. Listen, even team goes through that transition and especially if you lose a lot of players in one year, it can be a big transition and we have to try and get a new team going. There were a few years there when we had no silverware. Thankfully, we got back to winning an Ulster title last year so hopefully we can push on this year an extra wee bit," said McGrath, who says the younger players need to push on from last year.

"It's good to win an Ulster championship. A lot of them players now have an Ulster medal in their back pocket and nobody can take that away from them. And they need to use that now. We're going into this game as Ulster champions. We did play Fermanagh in the final last year and thankfully we got over that game. But this is a different year and them boys need to push on now. And they need to use the experience that they got from winning an Ulster and this year that will help them."

Asked where would the main threats that Fermanagh would bring, Paddy quickly replied to Gerry McLaughlin: "You tell me!"

"We all know the way Fermanagh play, and they beat us in Letterkenny.

"We lost two men but like we could lose two men the next day as well. You just don't know the way the game could end up. They beat Monaghan last year in the Ulster championship, so they are a dangerous team and we can't take our eyes of that. We can't look past this game and we have to treat them with respect, and we're looking forward to it.

As regards having to travel to Brewster Park, Enniskillen, he feels Donegal are just going to have to deal with that.

"They will be well ready for us coming in there. They have known for how long that this is the game they have to win. So they are not going to look past any other game. And as I've said, Rory knows us and he's going try his best to beat us. Brewster is no easy place to go. They are going to have the home crowd and probably going to be a big crowd at the game.

"Hopefully, it will be a good day and a great occasion."

There was a lighter moment at the interview when Paddy was asked what he thought of the return of Paul 'Papa' Durcan.

"Delighted. I was then the fifth oldest. At least there was another person older me in the team. The more older boys come back the better for me.

"But, no, look it, he's a great fella. It adds so much to the team to have him with the 'keepers there. He's a two time All-Star; he's done it at the highest level and even if he doesn't get in himself he can take the 'keepers on massively. It's great he has come back and he has loads to offer yet."

Asked if he was surprised about the former 'keeper's return, McGrath said he wasn't.

"We played a challenge game in Downings and he was very good that day and I was very impressed with him. I was delighted to see him and there was great friendship built down the years. He never actually retired and he always said that to me. He was waiting for the call and I was waiting on him to come back from Dubai. I should have put money on him.

"No, it is great to have him back and he's a great fella and he adds so much to the team," said McGrath.

Looking forward to what might happen on Sunday with Fermanagh retreating, it will mean that defenders like McGrath will most likely get forward quite often.

"In terms of keeping men up the field, it is going to change slightly. We have to treat our opposition the same whether we're playing the best team in Ireland or a Division Four side. The way we see it, any team can beat you on the day. Like Monaghan were favourites last year when they played Fermanagh and everybody would have said that Monaghan would have won that game but they didn't. For the preparation you have to have your head right and it's much the same in every game."

And the chances that Paddy McGrath might get another championship goal?

"I would say you would get good odds anyway.

"You wouldn't know where you would find yourself. Games like this just evolve and have a life of their own and last year in the Ulster final I did get a score, so you don't know how it could pan out."

But whatever happens, Paddy will have plenty of support from the Donegal GAA family and also from his own family.

"It's a different challenge but it is really nice to have your family there. Probably that's what the GAA's all about, family. Showing the young ones, if you have kids, that it's extra special on the day if you win something.

"But behind every good man is a good woman and especially on my behalf that is definitely true. She kinda keeps me going as well.

"Colm McFadden, Rory Kavanagh had kids and they played until they were 34. The big thing is the sleep, trying to get as much sleep as possible. But you do get used to it."

Hopefully, Paddy will be well rested and ready for action on Sunday in Enniskillen.