Paul 'Papa' Durcan has cubs to look after now on his return to the Donegal fold

Paul 'Papa' Durcan returned to the Donegal panel in February some 15 years after he had made his debut for the county back in 2004 against Antrim.

And when talking to the press on Friday night last, 'Papa' joked that some of the young members of the panel might not have been born when he started out.

"It goes without saying. There are lads there that maybe weren't born when I was making my debut, when you think about it. It's brilliant. It's their attitude, that's what I'm really enjoying; they really want to win. The minute I seen that in the first few training sessions, I knew I had made the right decision to give it a go," said Durcan.

It may have been something of a surprise that the former Four Masters man returned but he is only 35 and that is quite young for a No 1.

But it seems that it wasn't a big decision at all for the two-time All-Star: "Yeah, it's great to be back, but I definitely feel old this time. The lads are a good bunch and really enjoyed getting back into the training. It's been a hard few months for myself but really enjoying it.

"I moved home from the Middle East in December and Karl (Lacey) was on to me and I suppose at the time, Declan (Bonner) had contacted me as well. But I was just trying to get into things. And then in February I was chatting to the boys again and decided to give it a go and I was happy to give it a go myself."

Asked if he had missed being away from the county scene, he said: "Funny, I didn't in the first couple of years. I put the head down to get into a bit of work out there. But once the championship came around, you were seeing it on the TV. I was working with Ryan Bradley out there so we would go and watch the games together. It was tough then.

"I didn't miss the training for a few years and the driving up and down from Dublin. No, it is good. I didn't realise I would have the opportunity to do it again and just delighted to get it."

The first sign that there might be a return for the 'Papa' came when he turned out in a charity game for the late Paddy Fenny in Downings just after Christmas. He looked really at home between the posts and was booming kick-outs in his usual manner and one of the goals scored came from his accurate kick-out.

"Funny enough, my father was laughing at me. He was saying 'I just don't know how he does it'.

"Yeah, I played that day and I suppose that (was a turning point). I felt good after it and maybe there could be a chance. I left it for a month and chatted to the lads and they were open to me coming back in and I started doing a bit of training. I got in touch with the guys who do the fitness and all that.

A LONG ROAD

"It's tough and it's a long road and still working through it, but it is very good with Andy (McGovern), the goalkeeping coach. It's brilliant to have that and the two lads that are there, Shaun (Patton), you know he's an excellent 'keeper, and Michael (Lynch) as well. Training with people like that makes it so much better and so much easier."

Asked if there any changes since coming back, he felt there were few.

"It's much the same. Definitely I found changes myself, like recovery and that takes a lot longer. No, there's no huge changes; it's still very professional. I suppose it is funny enough watching Lacey at the other end of the stick, that's the biggest change for me.

"I left when Rory (Gallagher) was there. There was no major changes, still going in the right direction."

On Sunday Donegal face Fermanagh in the championship and he will be renewing rivalry with Rory Gallagher, who he worked under at Donegal as a coach and manager.

"I always got on well with Rory (Gallagher). In fairness to Rory he brought me through a lot of years, even when he was with Jim (McGuinness). He was the point of contact from Dublin and Rory was on top of us all the time. And he lived through that himself and was always good to chat to.

"I've a lot of time for him. He gave me a lot of opportunity through football and what he's doing with Fermanagh is something special," said Paul, who agreed that he seems to be doing well with Killybegs as well "although I don't know much about the club scene here".

While the role of goalkeeper has changed over the years Durcan feels the most important part of the 'keeper's role is to keep the ball out of the net. When put to him that some 'keepers are now prepared to join in the play out the field, he felt that was always a part of the game.

"There is that there and I think that was there. It is probably more prevalent now but I think my feeling is the number one thing is keep the goals out. And if you are doing that right; if you can add to the play out the field, fair play, but it is not something I'll be doing anyway."

Before he left for the Middle East Paul had joined Ballyboden St Endas in Dublin and commuted from there to play a part in Ballyboden winning a Dublin Senior Championship in 2015 before going on to win an All-Ireland Club championship title on St Patrick's Day 2016.

He is still a member of the Ballyboden club and is staying with them for now.

"I had never left Ballyboden (St Endas). We're living in Drumcliff and we'll see how the body is next year," said Durcan, who said he had ruled out rejoining Four Masters.

"I have done enough travelling. It was very tempting now; I'd love to go back, but with the family now and there's other things to be done."

It is fitting that he has settled in Sligo where he has such great memories from winning Sigerson Cups with Sligo IT, teams that included so many other Donegal players like the McGees, Christy Toye and Kevin Cassidy.

"We enjoyed our time in Sligo."

Whether Paul Durcan plays any part on Sunday next against Fermanagh is in the balance but there is no doubt that his return to the squad has been welcomed and his experience is bound to have an impact.