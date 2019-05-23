Donegal manager Declan Bonner ready for battle in Enniskillen

Donegal manager Declan Bonner is in no doubt whatsoever what he wants out of this year’s Ulster championship.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner guided Donegal to a ninth Ulster crown last June when Donegal defeated Fermanagh, Sunday opponents, in the final in Clones.

Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Ryan McHugh scored the goals and Michael Murphy hit 0-4, three of them frees, in their 2-18 to 0-12 win.

Donegal had in all 13 different scorers on the day. Seamus Quigley and his brother Sean with (0-4) and (0-3) respectively carried the main scoring threat for the Erne County. However, Conall Jones, Eoin Donnelly, Barry Mulrone, Ciaran Corrigan and Ruari Corrigan chipped in with points.

Three of the Donegal marksmen from that day are no longer in the squad. Odhran MacNiallais, Cian Mulligan and Darach O’Connor have all departed.

Sean Quigley is no longer in the Fermanagh squad.

Fermanagh did avenge that defeat back in February in the Allianz League in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, albeit an experimental Donegal. They won that game 0-13 to 0-10 having come from four points down at half-time.

Donegal won Ulster last year and took the most direct route to the new Super 8s All-Ireland championship. And that is the preferred route again this year for a crack at an All-Ireland crown for Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

“There's no doubt that the best way to go is by winning your province and going straight through to the Super 8s” insisted the Donegal boss.

“That's what we will be aiming for. It's not going to be easy, and it's very difficult to go back-to-back in Ulster and we haven't even looked past the first round on Sunday. That's where all our energy has been geared towards over the last eight weeks.

“The first step starts next Sunday and the challenge that Fermanagh will bring.”

Donegal also lost to Tipperary in the league before ending up in second place in the table behind Meath and subsequently went on to defeat Meath - for the second time in the competition - to end the season as Division Two League champions.

The league campaign was a good won for Donegal as young players like Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Stephen McMenamin, Dáire Ó Baoill, Niall O’Donnell and Caolan McGonagle picked up valuable experience. In the league, too, young Oisin Gallen emerged and gained valuable experience in his rookie season at senior level.

Fermanagh also had a good league campaign. They topped the Division Two table for much of the league but they had to be happy with a third place finish just two points behind Donegal.

“They had a very good league campaign and if we needed a reminder, we got it that day in O'Donnell Park.”

It has been over seven weeks since Donegal defeated Meath in the Division Two League final in Croke Park at the end of March. That was Donegal’s last competitive game.

But Declan Bonner is happy the combination of club league games and squad training has worked well and that preparations have gone well.

Donegal also played Down in a challenge game which they won and Kerry, in a behind-closed-doors game the weekend before last that nobody wants to talk about.

“Preparations have gone well and apart from Coalan McGonagle and Oisin Gallen everybody is fit and well and looking forward to Sunday’s game.

“We'll look at where Oisin (Gallen) and Caolan McGonagle are at next week, but at this stage it is looking like Caolan is not going to make it.

“He fell awkwardly a couple of weeks ago and is out since and will not be fit for Sunday. But he is fine and he will be back in a couple of weeks.

“Overall I feel preparations have gone well and as far as the long break from league to championship goes it has its advantages and disadvantages.

“But overall, I think we have managed well and I get the sense that the boys are eager to get playing.”

Fermanagh have been very quiet with very little is coming out of the camp. But it is understood they have put a huge emphasis on Sunday’s game.

Brian McEniff, in Mac’s View in Tuesday’s paper, reported they had a four day collective training camp recently in Fermanagh with the squad staying overnight in one of the hotels in Enniskillen for a number of nights.

They also had a weekend camp outside the county.

Fermanagh played at least one behind-closed-door challenge game against Cavan in recent weeks too.

But there is no great secret in the way they will set up. They will pack the defence and hope to hit Donegal on the break. They will also hope to keep the game as close and as tight for as long they can and then hope to make a late push for the win or as did last year against Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final and hit a late goal.

Sean Quigley, their top scorer last season and main outlet for scores up front, is no longer in the squad. And while his brother Seamus has taken on the role they struggled in the league to run up big scores. The 0-13 they hit against Donegal was their biggest tally in seven league games.

On the flip side the 2-12 scored by Meath in Navan on the last day of the league was their biggest margin conceded.

“It's a local derby and we know it's going to be difficult going into Brewster Park and we have to be ready for that challenge.That's what we have been gearing towards for the last six to eight weeks.

“We know how Fermanagh are going to set up, and it's up to us as a team to work our way through that.

“They are also capable of hurting on the counter-attack, and we have to be ready for that too,” said Bonner.