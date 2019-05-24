MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Hunger and discipline needed by Donegal for Fermanagh

Regardless what you may read or indeed what you may hear around GAA circles about the importance of national leagues, there is only one competition that counts, championship, club or county; as a player your whole year comes down to how you perform in the big one.

National league games are fine, they get the players ready for the year ahead. They allow managers to see where the fitness levels of the players are at; it allows them to try players in different positions, use different game plans and provides them with the opportunity to get things right before they set out on the pursuit of the Liam McCarthy or the Sam Maguire.

Donegal and Fermanagh will be the last to do battle in this year’s Ulster championship. Unlike many of the first round games in other provincial championships, Ulster does not offer up such comforts. Derry tested last year’s All-Ireland finalists Tyrone only a few weeks ago; Cavan dealt with last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists Monaghan last weekend, so nothing comes easy and anyone heading to Enniskillen on Sunday with the idea that if Donegal play around the 60 to 70 per cent mark, they will go through may need to reflect.

Fermanagh have shown under the management of Rory Gallagher and Co that they are not to be taken likely. They dumped Monaghan out of last year’s Ulster championship and while they struggled to contain Donegal in the final, they will have learned a lot from the experience and will be hungry to get back to give it another go.

They had a solid league campaign only missing out on promotion and looked comfortable throughout the league campaign. Donegal, who stuttered and stumbled a bit throughout the league, had to wait for the likes of Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath and Neil McGee to come back into the fold before they showed any resemblance of the team that claimed last year’s Ulster titl. Once they did get going they looked hungry, sharp and had away too much for Meath in the division two final but will not be taking anything for granted going into battle on Sunday.

Can either team take anything from the game in Letterkenny in the National league? Fermanagh will look to what they did well, how they enticed Donegal on to them and then hit them on the break; how they questioned Donegal’s discipline in the tackle and how they were capable of going forward and taking their scores while others questioned their ability and willingness to attack.

There will be a certain amount of confidence around the Fermanagh camp going into the game; playing on your home turf is a huge advantage. The home side tends to get the majority of the 50-50 calls; they know their surroundings better and intimidation is not a factor when you play at home. Also, and something that has to be taken into consideration, is how the players, management and supporters enjoyed beating Donegal in the national league. That can spur players on and reach for another level. They know that Donegal will be favourites and they will enjoy the underdog tag.

Donegal will go into the game with the expectations of playing Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final in a few weeks time. They will not take Fermanagh for granted regardless of who is back or what has been won in the past. Experience will tell them that if they are not at their best and totally committed to the cause then they could be caught wanting. The margins between winning and losing are fine, and no one or any team can flick a switch and expect to play to their potential on any day. You have to work hard, do the simple things right and use the experience of the past to get you over the line.

There will be those that would suggest that Donegal on paper have a better squad of players than that of Fermanagh but as we know the game isn’t played on paper and it comes down to the players on the day, getting their hands on the ball, doing the right thing at the right time and making that difference; wanting it more than the opposition and limiting the mistakes to the minimum.

Declan Bonner and his management team will not want to give up their Ulster crown without a fight. They will want the opportunity to test themselves against Tyrone, especially at full strength. Donegal were not given the credit they deserved for winning the Anglo Celt last year. They will know that the discipline shown in the league match will not be good enough; they will know that every decision will be contested and nothing will be handed to them on a plate.

They will also be very keen to lay down a marker for the summer to come.