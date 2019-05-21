Donegal man to officiate at the Pan American Games in Peru

Donegal man Bernie O'Callaghan is set to officiate at the upcoming Pan American Games in Peru.

Bernie O' Callaghan is from Killybegs and is well known in Donegal sporting circles and is a former champion racewalker.

He is the chairman of the Donegal Athletics Board and has been appointed as a race walking judge and a technical official for the Stadium events at the games which are in Lima, Peru, in August.

The Games, take place every four years in the year before the Olympic Games and like the Olympics the games are a multi-sport event and is expected to attract over 7,000 athletes to Lima, in August.

Bernie is a former Irish International athlete and National Race-Walking champion and became Ireland’s first IAAF judge in 1994.

He is no stranger to major events having previously been appointed as Irish throws and endurance coach at the World Athletics Championships, in Edmonton, in 2001 and Paris in 2003.t

He worked as a race-walking official at the World Championships in London in 2017 and was Irish manager/coach at six World and seven European Race-Walking Cups and has judged at numerous World and European Masters Championships.

He was a founder member of Donegal County Board in 1969 and has been involved in athletics at every level and is currently a member of the Athletics Ireland Board. He was selected on the Donegal Athletic's team of the millennium and has been inducted in to both the Donegal Athletics Hall of Fame and Ulster Athletics Hall of Fame.