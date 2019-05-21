GAA CLUB FIXTURES: The full list of GAA Club fixtures in Donegal for coming week

Here's the full list of club fixtures for the coming week:

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Kilcar 18:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 17:30, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Marley Travel Division 2

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Termon 19:00, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: Val Murray

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Robert O Donnell

Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Termon 17:30, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Columba 18:00, Ref: Andrew Mullin

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V St Naul's GAA Club 17:30, Ref: Kenneth Byrne

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Yes Chef Catering Region 1

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 20:00, Ref: George Montgomory

Yes Chef Catering Region 2

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Naomh Colmcille 18:00, Ref: TBC

Senior Hurling League

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Fri, 24 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section Two

Wed, 22 May,

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Kilcar 19:15, Ref: TBC

County U16 Division Three Championship 2019

Wed, 22 May,

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Ballintra, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

IB Joe McGeady Cup U14

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Malin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Steelstown 17:00, Ref: Martin Mc Kinley

IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League

Tue, 21 May,

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Malin 19:30, Ref: Trevor Maloney

Inishowen Board U14 League

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Junior Hurling League

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: James Callaghan

Sun, 26 May,

Sun, 26 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Omagh St Enda's 13:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 1

Tue, 21 May,

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 21 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 1

Tue, 21 May,

Tue, 21 May, Venue: TBC, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 2

Tue, 21 May,

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Division 1

Wed, 22 May,

Wed, 22 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 League Division 2

Wed, 22 May,

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Division 3

Wed, 22 May,

Wed, 22 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Robert Emmets 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 22 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 1

Mon, 27 May,

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 1

Wed, 22 May,

Wed, 22 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May,

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 2

Mon, 27 May,

Mon, 27 May, Venue: TBC, St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 3

Mon, 27 May,

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 2 sec 2

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U10 Section 2

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Columba 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Na Rossa 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 1

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Hurling League

Thu, 23 May,

Thu, 23 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 23 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 23 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U10 Section 1

Sat, 25 May,

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Conaill 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 25 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 3

Fri, 24 May,

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Na Rossa 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 24 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 1

Mon, 27 May,

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

SRB Div 2 U14

Mon, 27 May,

Mon, 27 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Kilcar 19:35, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Dungloe 19:35, Ref: TBC

Mon, 27 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:35, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 1A

Tue, 21 May,

Tue, 21 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 18:30, Ref: Paul Martin

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V St Naul's GAA Club 20:00, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Tue, 28 May,

Tue, 28 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 1B

Tue, 21 May,

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: Connie Doherty

Tue, 28 May,

Tue, 28 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 28 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 3

Tue, 21 May,

Tue, 21 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: Val Murray

Tue, 28 May,

Tue, 28 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC