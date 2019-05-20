Burt maintain their unbeaten run with another win over Naomh Brid

Burt maintained their unbeaten league record with a comfortable home win over Naomh Bríd on Sunday.

Burt 3-12

Naomh Bríd 1-6

Goals from Daibhidh Grant, Joe Boyle and Calvin Gallagher helped Burt extend their lead at the top of Division 3 to four points.

Dara Brogan opened the scoring for the Ballintra side in the second minute, but Burt responded with two points from midfielder Christy McDermott on either side of one from Daibhidh Grant, and Darren Gallagher stroked over in the 13th minute for a 0-4 to 0-1 lead for the home side.

Naomh Bríd grabbed a lifeline in the 15th minute when they forced a turnover in their own half and Dara Brogan drove downfield to set up Ryan Brogan for a smart finish, and when Eoin Rushe pointed a free shortly after Naomh Bríd led by 1-2 to 0-4.

Christy McDermott equalised with a long range point before Naomh Bríd were reduced to 14 men when Clint Walsh was given a straight red in the 25th minute.

Joe Boyle edged Burt a point clear from a placed ball, and a flowing team move was rewarded with a Daibhidh Grant goal on the stroke of half time to put the home side 1-6 to 1-2 ahead.

Naomh Bríd keeper Callum Gallagher made a point blank save off Ronan McDermott moments after the restart, but Burt didn’t have long to wait for the goal. Mark McElhinney powered in along the endline and played the ball back to Joe Boyle who finished hard to the bottom left corner.

Two Boyle frees, and a Grant effort from play, had Burt 2-9 to 1-2 clear before Dara Brogan hit three points, two from frees, to give his side a glimmer of hope.

But Burt killed the game off with another breakaway goal, this time finished to the net by Calvin Gallagher.

Eoin Rushe hit an excellent long-range point for Naomh Bríd, but three unanswered points from Sean McHugh and Joe Boyle (2) helped Burt see the game out.



Burt: Kieran Brady; Callum Porter, Stephen O’Donnell, Seamie O’Donnell; Darren Gallagher (0-1), Oisin Kelly, Dara Grant; Joe Boyle (1-5, 0-3f), Christopher McDermott (0-3); Matthew Doherty, Ronan McDermott, Sean McHugh (0-1); Daibhidh Grant (1-2), Mark McElhinney, Calvin Gallagher (1-0). Subs: Martin Donaghey for R McDermott (37 mins); Michael McHugh for M Doherty (50 mins); Jack O’Brien for Daibhidh Grant (52 mins); Ciaran Bradley for C Gallagher (58 mins).



Naomh Bríd: Callum Gallagher, Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Rickey Walsh; Eoin McGarrigle, Gary McCafferty, Jamie Timoney; Tommy Gallagher, Sean Gormley; Eoin Rushe (0-2, 0-1f), Dara Brogan (0-4, 0-2f), Eoin Quinn; Ryan Brogan (1-0), Billy Haran, Clint Walsh. Subs: Declan McCafferty for B Haran (43 mins); Conor McGloin for E Quinn (49 mins).



Referee: Liam McConigley (Downings).