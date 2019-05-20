Malin's recovery from poor start to league continues with win over Naomh Ultan

Malin continued their rise in Division 3 when they collected their second win in as many matches with a well-earned win against Naomh Ultan in Connolly Park on Saturday evening.



Malin 2-16

N.Ultan 1-9



Both sides settled well and were soon on the score board, but Malin put down a marker after twelve mins when Ciaran Doherty fired to the back of the net to give the home side an early 1-2 to 0-2 advantage.

Dermot Gallier and Cian Kennedy replied to put a point between the sides, but Malin hit a purple patch inside a 6 minute spell, hitting 1-3 with the lively Benny Fildara grabbing the goal to put themselves 2-5 to 0-4 in front.

Again, the sides traded scores, but the South Donegal were thrown a lifeline when corner forward Daragh Murrin goaled in the dying seconds of the half to give his side a glimmer of hope as they trailed 2-7 to 1-5 at the break.

A Cian Kennedy free closed the gap to four points inside the first minute of the restart.

But that was as good as it got for the Dunkineely men as Malin took complete control for the remainder of the contest.

Forwards Benny McLaughlin, Seamus Houghton and Paul McLaughlin proved to be a real handful for the visitors as the home side ran out convincing winners at the end.



MALIN: Darragh McLaughlin, Conor McColgan, Ciaran Doherty, Kieran McColgan, Sean Byrne, Damian Harkin, Conor Farren, Oisin McGonigle, Sean O Neill, Danny McCarron, Dan McDaid, Christopher Doherty, Benny McLaughlin, Seamus Houghton, Paul McLaughlin, Subs Oran Raymond, Christopher McLaughlin, Conor McGeoghegan, Stephen McLaughlin and Joe Doherty

NAOMH ULTAN: Patrick White, Anthony O Shea, Darragh Byrne, John Knightly, Jordon Watters, Dermot Gallier, Damian Quigley, Michael Breslin, Cian Kennedy, Donal Buckley, Peter Alvey, Mark Hutchinson, Aaron Kyle, Aidan Duddy, Daragh Murrin. Sub: Dermot McGlynn