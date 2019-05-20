St Nauls record another win to go joint second in Division Two

St Nauls continued their winning run with a four point win over Buncrana, in Buncrana, on Sunday afternoon.

St Nauls . . . . . . 2-14

Buncrana . . . . . 1-13

Michael Coughlan and Ian Campbell scored the goals - one in each half- and Stephen Griffin posted six points and Daniel Brennan hit three for the Barry Meehan and Brendan McCready managed side.

St Nauls led 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time against the locals who lined out without Caolan McGonagle, John Campbell and Darach Jigger O’Connor. O’ Connor flew out to the US on Friday.

The win sees St Nauls join Ardara in joint second place behind leaders Killybegs

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney (0-1,’45'); Martin Breslin, John Relihan, Conor McGroarty; Daniel Gallagher, Dermot Gallagher, Michael Coughlan (1-1); Lee McBrearty, Peadar Mogan (0-1); Ian Campbell (1-0), Daniel Brennan (0-3), Cathal Lowther (0-1); Shane Connelly, Stephen Griffin (0-6), Stuart Johnson (0-1).