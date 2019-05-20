Naomh Columba strike late to take the points against Four Masters

Naomh Columba keep their Division Two hopes alive as they snatched their first win of the season with a one-point win over Four Masters in Tir Conaill Park.

Four Masters 2-13

Naomh Columba 3-11

The Donegal Town men were left scratching their heads, wondering how they let that game slip after going in at half time comfortably with a three-point lead.

The winners trailed by three points at the break in a half where wasteful Masters hit eight wides.

The second half began with the Glen men hitting form from the off. With a slackness in the Four Masters defence allowed Glen to capitalise with a long ball sent into space to Ryan Gillespie who punched it over the head of goalkeeper Martin Cassidy who was left isolated.

Four Masters kept driving into the lead with McGowan adding a third point to his name. He followed this up with a penalty driven into the top left corner of the net after a foul committed on Oisin Reid inside the box.

Naomh Columba never gave in however and once again exploited the open space evident in the Four Masters backline. This allowed half forward Gavin McGinley to drive home a goal of his own 20 meters out straight after the Four Masters penalty. Even when hitting their purple patch and dominating kickouts and possession, Naomh Columba could never seem to take the lead. Three points from Ryan Gillespie resulted in 2 points from Conor McDaid to the game level.

With 10 minutes left on the clock Naomh Columba once again found gaps in the Four Masters defence which led to a second Ryan Gillespie goal driven past Martin Cassidy to give Naomh Columba the lead for the first time in the game. With time running Four Masters needed a goal which nearly came from a long ball into Oisin Reid which was fisted just inches over the bar. Deep into injury time Four Masters went all out attack which ended with substitute Patrick Reid being brought down in the box for a second Four Masters penalty. Once again McGowan found the net which brought the game level.

With one final attack from the kickout, Naomh Columba’s corner back Phillip McNern was the hero to fire home the final score of the game to give the Glen men a one-point win and their first win of the season under manager Pauric O’Donnell.

Four Masters Scorers:Thomas McGowan 2-3, David Quinn 0-4 Conor McDaid 0-2, Jamie Crawford 0-1, Oisiin Reid 0-1, Kevin McBrearty 0-1

Naomh Columba scorers; Ryan Gillespie 2-5, Kevin McNern 1-1, Paddy Byrne 0-2, Lanty Molloy 0-1, Philip McNern 0-1, Fionn Gallagher 0-1