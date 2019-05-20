DIVISION TWO: Dungloe and Termon share the points in Rosses Park

Michael Boyle was Termon’s saviour as they picked up a precious away point against Dungloe in a hard fought encounter in Rosses Park.



Dungloe …………. 2-8

Termon …………...0-14



Termon led 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time at the end of a closely contested first half. Oisin Bonner scored the Dungloe goal.

The second period was pretty even too but Dungloe edged ahead in the closing minutes thanks to points from Gerard Walsh and Adam Neely and a Neely goal only to be caught in the dying seconds when Boyle converted from a free.

Christy Conagahn and Anthony Grant kicked 11 points between them and were in fine scoring form for the men from the Burn Road.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-1,’45’); Jason McBrIde, Matthew Ward, Jack Scally; Barry Curran, Mark Curran, Davy McCarron; Noel McBride (0-1), Darren Curran; Christy Greene, Shaun Sharkey, Conor O’Donnell; Adam Neely (1-4), Oisin Bonner (1-0), Gerard Walsh (0-2). Sub: James McCole for D McCarron.



TERMON: Michael Boyle (0-1); Caolan Gallagher, Kevin McDaid, Paul McDaid; Shane Doherty (0-1); Nathan McElwaine (0-1), Anthony Grant (0-3);Aidan Sweeeney, Ricky Gallaghe; Ryan McFadden; Christy Conaghan (0-8,6f), Sean O’Donnell; Oisin Cassidy, Paul Mallon, Daniel Connaghan. Sub: Johnny McCafferty for P Mallon.



REFEREE: Greg McGrory (Four Masters)