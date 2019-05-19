REACTION: Donegal minor manager Gary Duffy praises 'character' shown by his side

Delighted Donegal team manager Gary Duffy once again saluted the sheer “character” of his young charges as they march confidently into an Ulster semi-final date with Monaghan next month.

And he referenced the sending off of Cavan full-back Peter Smith as a turning point in this absorbing affair in Breffni Park.

“I felt it was a red card from the word go and all the officials got it right”.

But despite their loss, Cavan continued to put up a brave fight at the start of the third quarter.

However, Donegal kept their shape and once again Shane Monaghan’s opportunism was vital.

“Shane Monaghan’s goal was crucial, but we were also on top in midfield and Eoin Dowling was outstanding.

“That meant the ball was going into the full-forward line and we knew that if we kept chipping away at the points in the second half that things would happen, and they did’.

But there is a long five week break before the semi-final date with Monaghan, something that Duffy welcomes.

“Yes it is a welcome break as the games were coming thick and fast and we lost Senan Rooney and Conor Roarty had to pull out just before the game started with a bruised knee.

“It gives us time to reassess and get players back to full fitness because we have had three games in four weeks and that takes a lot out of minors.

“I know there are club games this week on Tuesday night and then get them back in”.

So how does Duffy and Co keep his side focussed for these five long weeks?

“There is absolutely no trouble in keeping those lads focussed.

“They are on a high and they know there is a prize to be won.

“There is great character in this team, and they work really hard and full credit to them.

“That’s the type of lads they are, they want to win, they are born winners out there, they are hungry for success, they have seen Donegal teams do it in the past.

“We knew coming here tonight to Breffni Park that it was going to be difficult with the hype coming from that senior victory for Cavan on Saturday night.

“That was against us, but we stuck to our task and our system and got over the line”.

He added: “These lads are physically powerful, and we did a lot of conditioning work over the winter and that has stood to them.

“It is Monaghan now and they are going to come at us with everything so we will need to be ready for them."