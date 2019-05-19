Big win for Cloughaneely over rivals Milford to get away from bottom of table

Cloughaneely secured a vital victory at Moyle Park on Sunday afternoon. They laid the foundations for an away win with an impressive opening period with their full forward line causing all sorts of problems for the Milford rearguard.



Clg Baile na nGalloglach 0-12

Cloughaneely 0-15

Cillian Gallagher, Shaun McGarvey and John Fitzgerald all contributed handsomely as they raced into a 0-11 to 0-5 lead at half-time.

Milford did claw back the deficit in the second period but some last-ditch defending by a resilient Cloughaneely back-line denied them the goal they craved on several occasions and ensured the two points would be head west to Falcarragh.

MILFORD: Caolan McGettigan, Conor Coll, Sean Black, Peter Curran, TJ Evesson, Paddy Peoples, James Doyle, Luke Barrett (0-2), Ryan McMahon (0-1), Anthony Fisher, Christopher Barrett (0-1), Rory O’Donnell, Conor McHugh, Pauric Curley (0-1), Cathal McGettigan (0-5 4f). Subs: Darragh Black (0-2) for Conor Coll HT, Martin Doyle for Conor McHugh 50 mins.

CLOUGHANEELY: Shaun McClafferty, Kevin Mullhern, Cian McFadden, Fionn McGinley, Michael Fitzgerald, Mark Harley, Ciaran McFadden, Michael McCausland, Martin Maguire (0-2), Ciaran McGeady, John Fitzgerald (0-4), Darren Ferry (0-2), Aidan Doohan, Shaun McGarvey (0-6), Cillian Gallagher (0-1). Subs: Shaun Maguire for Aidan Doohan, Noel Sweeney for Michael McCausland.

REFEREE: Enda McFeely (Convoy)