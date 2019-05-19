Early goal blitz gives Gaoth Dobhair platform to defeat St Michaels at The Bridge

Gaoth Dobhair bounced back from their defeat to Kilcar with a comfortable win over St Michaels at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy.

St. Michael’s 0-9

Gaoth Dobhair 3-7

The home side were left to rue not being quick out of the blocks as two goals from Cian Mulligan and James Carroll and points from Kevin Cassidy and Carroll meant that Gaoth Dobhair were 2-2 to 0-0 up before St. Michael’s got their first point of the match from Edward O’Reilly.

St. Michael’s came more into the game in the last 10 minutes of the first half and a further point from Andrew Kelly left the half time score St. Michael’s 0-2, Gaoth Dobhair 2-2.

Edward O’Reilly added a further point for the home side just after the interval and after that the match was nip and tuck with St. Michael’s adding further points including a fine effort from Colm McFadden but Gaoth Dobhair managing to keep their point advantage and a late late goal from Kevin Cassidy made sure the points were destined for Gweedore.

ST MICHAELS: Mark Anthony McGinley; Liam Kelly, Stephen Black, Michael Gallagher; Michael McGinley, Chris McElhinney, Michael Cannon; Odhrán McFadden 0-3, Liam Paul Ferry; John McFadden, Andrew Kelly 0-3, Colm McFadden 0-2; Edward O’Reilly, Oisin Langan, Ruairi Friel. Subs: Lee McColgan, Shane Langan, Paddy McGinley, Brendan Rodden, Kyle McGarvey, Martin McElhinney 0-1.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Gary McFadden, Eamon McGee; Niall Friel, Dan Mac Giolla Bhridge, Prionsias O’Gallachoir; Peter McGee, Ronan MacNiallais; James O’Baoill, Ethan Harkin, James Carroll 1-2; Cian O’Mulligan 1-1, Kevin Cassidy 1-2, E. Collum. Sub: Gavin McBride 0-2.

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)