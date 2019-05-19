Ardara hit four goals for second week to inflict first defeat on Killybegs

A whirlwind start to the second half saw Ardara defeat table toppers Killybegs with some ease at Pearse Park, Ardara.

Ardara 4-13

Killybegs 0-10

For the second week in succession Ardara hit the net four times but it was the brisk start to the second half which decided the game after the home side led by just a point (1-4 to 0-6) at the break.

Killybegs, with the wind at their backs, were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead on eight minutes thanks to points from Ryan Cunningham (free), Michael Gallagher and Shaun Gorrell to a Lorcan O'Donnell free in reply.

Gareth Concarr (free) and Paul Watters levelled, Watters fisting over after efforts by Jack Brennan and Lorcan O'Donnell came back of a post.

Shane O'Donnell edged Ardara ahead as Killybegs were dealt a blow with the loss of Donegal U-20 player Ryan Cunningham to injury.

Michael Gallagher levelled from a free but Ardara struck for their first goal on 23 minutes with Lorcan O'Donnell finishing after taking a pass from CJ Molloy.

Ardara lost Joe Melly to injury as Killybegs closed the gap with a free from Michael Statham and a '45' from Kevin Martin to leave just a point between the sides at the break.

But things were to change dramatically in the early stages of the second half. There was just two minutes and 40 seconds on the clock when Ardara had struck for 2-2. Shane O'Donnell pointed on 20 seconds; Conor Classon on one minutes before Gareth Concarr hit the home side's second goal with just two minutes on the clock. And almost immediately Paul Watters palmed home a third goal for a 3-6 to 0-6 lead.

Thereafter, the outcome was never in doubt. Gareth Concarr hit two points before Brendan McGuire had Killybegs' first second half point. The visitors then lost Shaun Gorrell to a black card before Lorcan O'Donnell took another pass from CJ Molloy to fire home the fourth goal on 41 minutes.

Ardara went on to hit further points from Conor Classon, CJ Molloy, John Ross Molloy, Jack Brennan and Gareth Concarr, while Killybegs replied through Jack McSharry, Michael Gallagher and Christopher Murrin.

Ardara lost CJ Molloy to a second yellow card with 12 minutes left.

ARDARA: Ciaran Gildea; Nicholas Maguire, John Ross Molloy (0-1), Joe Melly; Tony Harkin, Brendan Boyle, Brian Whyte; Conor Classon (0-2), Shane O'Donnell (0-2); Paul Watters (1-1), CJ Molloy (0-1), Robbie Adair; Lorcan O'Donnell (2-1,f), Gareth Concarr (1-4,3f), Jack Brennan (0-1). Subs: Johnny Herron, Brendan McNelis, Oisin O'Donnell, Owen Harkin, Johnny Sweeney, Keelan Malley.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin (0-1,'45'); Cillian Gildea, Ciaran Conaghan, David McGuinness; Seamus Og Byrne, Jack McSharry (0-1), Ryan Carr; Evan Broderick, Michael Statham (0-1,f); Shaun Gorrell (0-1), Michael Gallagher (0-3,1f), John Ban Gallagher; Ryan Cunningham (0-1,f), Christopher Murrin (0-1), Brendan McGuire (0-1). Subs: Barry Cannon, Niall Campbell, Conor Cunningham, Paul Cunningham.

REFEREE: Shaun McLaughlin (Malin)