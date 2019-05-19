Termon Ladies back up Gaeltacht win with big championship win over Moville

Termon played old rivals Moville at the Burn Road and ended with a comprehensive win in the Donegal Senior Ladies Championship

Termon 7-14

Moville 0-8



A brilliant all round team display, a fantastic defensive effort keeping Moville forwards at bay and a powerful free-scoring performance from the Termon forwards keeping Termon in front.

There were many top quality individual performances but special mention must go to Aibhe McDaid on her senior championship debut putting in a flying defensive effort with runs from deep adding to our attack.

Jodie McFadden's debut up front created a focal point for attack, contributing scores of her own and setting up other Termon forwards. Termon opened the scoring with a Geraldine McLaughlin point. McLaughlin added to her tally when she goaled from the penalty spot despite Moville 'keeper Eva McDonald getting her hand to the ball.

Termon pressed on and with Maria Carr having an outstanding hour wearing the No 6 jersey marking Moville's All-Star Niamh Hegarty. Carr, who has returned to the Termon set up this year, found time to press forward and indeed she was unlucky not to goal.

Termon had other outstanding performances from Eva McDaid, Maeve McDaid, Lucy O'Flynn with the youthful Orla Blades and Mya Alcorn showing well.

Moville had outstanding performances from Niamh McDonald, the Skelly sisters Clodagh and Niamh, while Blathnaid McLaughlin and goalkeeper Eva McColgan played well.

But the day belonged to Termon and when Referee Robert O'Donnell from Naomh Mhuire sounded the final whistle Termon were worthy winners.

Next outing in the championship for Termon manager Shaun O'Donnell is against current Donegal senior championship holders Glenfin, whom they defeated on the May Bank Holiday in the Donegal Gaeltacht final.