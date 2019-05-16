Donegal's Clodagh Ní Ghallchóir among the medals at National Cycling Championships

Congratulations and well done to Clodagh Ní Ghallchóir, Carrick, Derrybeg for her outstanding successes at the Irish Track National Junior under 18 Championships in Dublin at the weekend.

The keen cyclist , who is a daughter of Suzanne and Dónal Gallagher, returned home with gold and silver medals.

She won silver in the sprints at the morning race on Saturday while in the afternoon she won gold and the National Jersey in the 500m TT. She also beat her personal best and set a new national record in a time of 39.7 seconds.

Clodagh, who is coached by Peter McBride, is a member of the AAA Cycling Club.

A student at Pobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair, she will be setting for her Leaving Certificate exams next month.

She takes her cycling very seriously and trains very hard to excel in the sport.

Clodagh, who is 17, will be taking part in the Emyvale GP this weekend.