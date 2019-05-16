Ryan McHugh: Donegal are in a good place ahead of Fermanagh opener

Donegal, the reigning Ulster champions are in a good place and looking forward to their championship opener with Fermanagh in Brewster Park on Sunday week .

That’s the view of Ryan McHugh, the county’s only All-Star from 2018, who was in Dublin earlier this week for AIB’s launch of the 2019 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The versatile Kilcar man feels football in Donegal is in a good place ahead of the championship. He said Donegal had a decent league, winning Division Two, and they are looking forward to playing back up in the top division again next year.

“Football in Donegal is good at the minute and is in a good place,”McHugh said.

“We are the Ulster champions and we are extremely happy about that. Gaoth Dobhair are Ulster club champions and did well in the All-Ireland club series which from a Donegal point of view is great to see.”

The double All-Star and former Young Footballer of the Year also feels Donegal have a really talented squad of players and it is all about reaching their potential.

“There are really top footballers in Donegal and it is about trying to find the right blend and producing in games and none more so than against Fermanagh on Sunday week.”

SEE ALSO: Naomh Padraig, Muff lead the way with new plan



He added: “We have a huge task after beating them in the Ulster final last year. It will mean a little extra bite from Fermanagh this year.

“But from a Donegal point of view we are concentrating on ourselves and we feel if we put in a top performance we have a really good chance.”