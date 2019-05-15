Joule Donegal International Rally entries open

The Joule Donegal International Rally entries are now open and are being taken for the highlight rally and only three day rally on the Irish rally calendar.

The rally takes place from the 21st-23rd of June. The rally remains the highlight of the Irish motorsport calendar for competitors and spectators.

The regulations and entry forms are now available on donegalrally.ie. Competitors are advised to complete their entry forms as soon as possible as the level of interest from across the world has been phenomenal.

The entry fee for the international and national section of the rally is €1400 Including all fees. The historic rally entry fee is €865 and the junior rally fee is set at €565

This year the route will see the competitors on stages that haven’t been used in a few years and other classic stages ran with a twist. The entry closes on May 27.