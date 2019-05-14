DONEGAL GAA
Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend
After a quiet weekend, it's a busy week ahead in Donegal
It's back to a full programme of league games in the Donegal All-County League this weekend with some big games down for decision on Sunday.
There are a handful of games taking place on Saturday night in Divisions 3 and 4.
Here are this week's fixtures:
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: TBC
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: TBC
Marley Travel Division 2
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Termon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Naul's GAA Club 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Termon 13:30, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Division 3
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Ultan 20:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Gaeil Fhánada, Naomh Colmcille V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Na Rossa 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Region 1
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Conaill 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Convoy 13:30, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Region 2
Sat, 18 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Urris 17:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Senior Hurling League
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: James Connors
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section Two
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Urris 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett
County U16 Division Three Championship 2019
Wed, 15 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: George Montgomery
Wed, 15 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
IB Joe McGeady Cup U14
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Steelstown 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC
IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
Fri, 17 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Board U14 League
Wed, 15 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: Clint Marron
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC
Junior Hurling League
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Omagh, Omagh St Enda's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Sec 1
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Sec 2
Sat, 18 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Section 3
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 1
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 19:15, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Conaill 19:15, Ref: TBC
Fri, 17 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 19:15, Ref: TBC
U14 Hurling League
Thu, 16 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Setanta 18:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 16 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 16 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 16 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 3
Fri, 17 May,
Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC
Na Rossa V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Div 1
Mon, 20 May,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC
Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
SRB Div 2 U14
Mon, 20 May,
Naomh Columba V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Dungloe V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1A
Tue, 14 May,
Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC
St Naul's GAA Club V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 May,
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: TBC
Ardara V St Naul's GAA Club 20:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1B
Tue, 14 May,
Dungloe V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 May,
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 3
Tue, 14 May,
Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 21 May,
Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on