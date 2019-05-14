Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend

It's back to a full programme of league games in the Donegal All-County League this weekend with some big games down for decision on Sunday.

There are a handful of games taking place on Saturday night in Divisions 3 and 4.

Here are this week's fixtures:

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1



Sun, 19 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: TBC



Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve



Sun, 19 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Gaoth Dobhair 13:30, Ref: TBC



Marley Travel Division 2



Sun, 19 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Killybegs 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Termon 15:00, Ref: TBC



Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve



Sun, 19 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Killybegs 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Naul's GAA Club 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Termon 13:30, Ref: TBC



Yes Chef Catering Division 3



Sat, 18 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Ultan 20:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Convoy 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Gaeil Fhánada, Naomh Colmcille V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC



Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4



Sat, 18 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Na Rossa 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Carndonagh 15:00, Ref: TBC



Yes Chef Catering Region 1



Sat, 18 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Conaill 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Convoy 13:30, Ref: TBC



Yes Chef Catering Region 2



Sat, 18 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Carndonagh 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Urris 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Glenswilly 18:30, Ref: TBC



Senior Hurling League



Fri, 17 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Burt 19:00, Ref: James Connors

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace



County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section Two



Wed, 15 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Urris 19:00, Ref: Pat Barrett

County U16 Division Three Championship 2019



Wed, 15 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: George Montgomery

Wed, 15 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

IB Joe McGeady Cup U14



Wed, 15 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 11:00, Ref: TBC



Sun, 19 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Steelstown 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC

IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League



Tue, 14 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

Fri, 17 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Board U14 League



Wed, 15 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: Clint Marron

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Moville 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Malin 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 19 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 11:30, Ref: TBC

Junior Hurling League



Fri, 17 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Omagh, Omagh St Enda's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U8 Sec 1



Sat, 18 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U8 Sec 2



Sat, 18 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Ardara 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Kilcar 11:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U8 Section 3



Sat, 18 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 18 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Naomh Ultan 11:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U12 Div 1



Fri, 17 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 19:15, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Conaill 19:15, Ref: TBC

Fri, 17 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 19:15, Ref: TBC

U14 Hurling League



Thu, 16 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Setanta 18:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 16 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 16 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 16 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 3

Fri, 17 May,

Naomh Bríd V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC

Na Rossa V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U14 Div 1

Mon, 20 May,

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Ardara 19:30, Ref: TBC

Naomh Conaill V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC



SRB Div 2 U14

Mon, 20 May,

Naomh Columba V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Dungloe V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

St Naul's GAA Club V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U18 Div 1A

Tue, 14 May,

Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

St Naul's GAA Club V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 21 May,

Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: TBC

Ardara V St Naul's GAA Club 20:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U18 Div 1B

Tue, 14 May,

Dungloe V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 21 May,

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Killybegs V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC



SRB U18 Div 3

Tue, 14 May,

Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 21 May,

Bundoran V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: TBC