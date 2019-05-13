Trevor Duncan hits a winning score in Letterkenny Hospitals Golf Society outing to Dunfanaghy

Letterkenny Hospitals Golf Society held it's second outing of the year at Dunfanaghy Golf Club on Friday last.

With the course in excellent conditions and the threat of possible heavy afternoon showers thankfully failing to materialise, the members were able to enjoy a near perfect golfing day.

Despite the fact that a stiffish breeze made things a little tricky, the scoring was excellent with a third of the 39 players taking part scoring over 37 points and five of those over 40 points.

Trevor Duncan backed up a brillant front-nine with a steady back-nine to return a super 44 Stableford points, but that was just enough to pip both runner-up Charlie McHugh and Section Three winner Barry Ramsay who both returned excellent scores of 43 points.

Pauric McHugh took the honours in Section One with 42 points and Carmel McGeady with a fine 41 points was the Section Four winner.

Recently returned Society member Kieran Doherty who showed his game is getting back to good shape won Section Two with 39 points.

Society Captain Ciaran Williamson thanked the host club for their hospitality and commended it on the excellent condition of the course.



Next outing

The next regular outing will take place in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on Friday, June 7.

The Annual away outing will take place from Monday May 27 - 29 at Roe Park Golf Club in Limavady.



RESULTS: Winner, Trevor Duncan 44 pts, Runner-up Charlie McHugh 43pts (bot).



SECTION ONE: Pauric McHugh 42pts, Joe Blake 39pts, Enda McMenamin 38pts.

SECTION TWO: Kieran Doherty 39pts, John J McBride 37pts, Seamus McHugh 37pts.

SECTION THREE: Barry Ramsay 43pts, John O Friel 32pts , Vera Kearney 32pts.

SECTION FOUR: Carmel McGeady 41pts, Cecilia Doran 36pts, Paddy Murray (Srn) 35pts.

Front-Nine: Mickey Ferry 21pts , Back-Nine: James McFadden 20pts.