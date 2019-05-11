ATHLETICS
Mooney and Mulrooney take the honours at Ballyshannon 5k
Great turn-out for Friday night's race organised by Tír Chonaill AC
Tír Chonaill AC played host to the annual Ballyshannon 5k road race on Friday night and it was Danny Moonehy from Letterkenny AC who took the honours, finishing first in a brilliant 14.40.
He had just over a minute to spare from Sligo AC's Martin Brennan with another Letterkenny AC runner, Raymond Birch, third in 15.54.
First female athlete was Karen Mulrooney of Sligo AC who ran 18:13 to finish an impressive 13th overall. One place back was her club colleague Aoife Kilgallon in 18:20.
It was another well organised and successful night in Ballyshannon and a big well done to all who took part.
The results are as follows:
Ballyshannon 5k 2019
Place Bib Name M/F AG Club Time
1. 489 Danny Mooney m MO Letterkenny AC 14:40,3
2. 254 Martin Brennan m MO Sligo AC 15:54,1
3. 173 Raymond Birch m MO Letterkenny AC 16:23,1
4. 444 Colin Mc Nulty m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:24,7
5. 492 Kevin Mc Glone m M50 Sligo AC 16:33,0
6. 445 Martin Cunningham m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 16:38,1
7. 495 Gerard McGranaghan m M40 Letterkenny AC 16:39,8
8. 499 Ronan Matthews m MO Tír Chonaill AC 16:39,9
9. 472 David Kearins m M40 Sligo AC 16:42,3
10. 464 Barry Gallagher m M40 Finn Valley AC 16:52,2
11. 474 Kieran Carlin m M50 Finn Valley AC 17:26,4
12. 252 Eamon Murphy m M50 North Sligo AC 17:46,3
13. 473 Karen Mulrooney f FO Sligo AC 18:13,5
14. 466 Aoife Kilgallon f FO Sligo AC 18:20,5
15. 478 James Donaghey m M40 Convoy AC 18:35,2
16. 449 Michael Walsh m M50 Enniskillen Running Club 18:37,1
17. 249 Ollie Thomas m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 18:44,0
18. 483 Stephen Travers m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 18:54,4
19. 487 Paul Patterson m MO Tír Chonaill AC 18:55,6
20. 262 Aising Va Rensburg f FO North Sligo AC 19:02,5
21. 261 Liam Waugh m M40 North Sligo AC 19:08,2
22. 481 Noel Doherty m MO Tír Chonaill AC 19:12,0
23. 465 Brian Kilgallon m M50 Sligo AC 19:13,8
24. 496 Rory Connor m M50 Sligo AC 19:19,9
25. 462 Conor Mc Glynn m MO Pro Fitness 19:30,5
26. 240 Caolan Gilbride m MJ Tir Chonaill AC 19:42,5
27. 490 Ciaran O Donnell m M50 Letterkenny AC 19:49,0
28. 238 Julie Mc Mullin f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 19:59,6
29. 463 Ita Kelly f F40 Finn Valley AC 20:03,5
30. 264 Karol Warnock m MO Tir Chonaill AC 20:22,5
31. 461 Eustace Tierney m M50 Enniskillen Running Club 20:35,2
32. 236 Chris Goan m MO 20:41,3
33. 440 Emmet Mc Nulty m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 20:46,4
34. 242 Sean Gilbride m M40 21:03,9
35. 476 Rodney Irwin m M40 21:08,6
36. 479 Sean Cassidy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 21:14,2
37. 446 Oisín Kane m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 21:15,0
38. 475 Fionnuala O Connell f FO Sligo AC 21:21,0
39. 246 Brendan McCarrick m MO Sligo AC 21:29,0
40. 482 Cindy Mc Carthy f F50 Sligo AC 21:32,6
41. 255 Claire Flood f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:49,6
42. 259 Sean Lorinyenko m M50 Tir Chonaill AC 21:51,8
43. 486 Richard Raymond m M60 Letterkenny AC 21:55,4
44. 477 Gerry Mc Cafferty m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:10,0
45. 437 Martin O Halloran m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 22:10,2
46. 436 Pauric Keenaghan m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 22:19,2
47. 241 Barry Duffy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 22:22,8
48. 441 Ruairi Mc Gee m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 22:33,9
49. 471 Terence Lagan m M50 22:44,1
50. 470 Ted Mc Caffrey m MO 22:47,4
51. 493 Martin Mc Shane m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 22:55,6
52. 265 Trevor Speer m M40 22:59,5
53. 439 Vera Haughey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:01,2
54. 484 Paco Law m MJ Tír Chonaill AC 23:09,5
55. 450 Linda Walsh f F50 Enniskillen Running Club 23:11,8
56. 239 Katie North f FO 23:29,0
57. 488 Niamh Mc Daid f FO Letterkenny AC 23:43,4
58. 253 Pat Byrne m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 23:49,5
59. 497 John Carlin m MO Tír Chonaill AC 23:54,8
60. 269 Fiona Lenehan f FO North Sligo AC 24:14,4
61. 268 Emma O Doherty f FO Tir Chonaill AC 25:07,2
62. 258 Fergial Trainor m M40 25:51,7
63. 244 Kelley Kennedy f FO 26:12,1
64. 247 Anne Gallagher f FO 26:12,3
65. 260 Deborah Fergusion f F40 The Training Hut 26:30,3
66. 245 Rena Brogan f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 27:12,0
67. 498 Brid Mc Hugh f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 27:34,0
68. 491 Marian Mc Shane f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 27:34,8
69. 494 Peter Conlon m MO 27:47,5
70. 243 Siobhan Duffy f F50 27:47,6
71. 468 Vanessa Sweeney f FO 28:02,1
72. 438 Louise Foy f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 28:34,2
73. 485 Man Wah Law f FO Tír Chonaill AC 28:38,2
74. 443 Aoife Kennedy f FO Tír Chonaill AC 29:13,3
75. 442 Nadine Kennedy f FO Tír Chonaill AC 29:13,7
76. 237 Lisa Roper f FO 29:35,6
77. 447 Joan Mc Grath f F50 29:40,8
78. 248 Nick North m M60 30:36,9
79. 250 Kate Morgan f F60 30:37,6
80. 448 Barney Coughlan m M60 30:43,7
81. 480 Emma Mc Gonigle f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 30:49,8
82. 467 John Croghan m M60 North Sligo AC 31:42,3
83. 469 Eilish Haran f FO 31:53,7
84. 251 Joanne Thomas f F40 Tir Chonaill AC 32:25,7
85. 257 Stephen Kerlin m M40 32:30,5
86. 267 Aoife Kerlin f FO 32:31,7
87. 256 Ceire Kerlin f FO 38:22,4
88. 266 Lisa Kerlin f F40 38:22,6
