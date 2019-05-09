Horgan reveals Harps could have five players banned for Waterford match

Finn Harps are facing the prospect of having up to five players banned for their next game in the SSE Airtricity League against Waterford FC next Friday.

Harps have no game this weekend as a consequence of their game with Shamrock Rovers having been brought forward due to Tallaght Stadium, Shamrock Rovers' home ground, staging the Euro U-17 Championships.

“We have according to our calculations two players that were due to serve a one match suspension tomorrow night (Friday),” said an irate Harps boss Ollie Horgan.

“And we have two more with possibly a third due to serve one match bans on Friday night week, the night we play Waterford FC.

“We suggested reversing the fixture but to no avail; we weren’t listened to and that is what you are up against.

“We got a good result last Friday night against UCD and then this week we are hit with this. It is very unfair.”

Harps fans will be keeping a close eye on Friday night's action, even though their team have no game. Harps sit three points behind UCD, although the Students have a game in hand. UCD travel to play Cork City and no doubt fans of the Donegal club will hope Cork can do them a favour.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Bohs are at home to Dundalk and Derry City host St. Pat's.

On Saturday night, Sligo Rovers are away to Waterford FC.