Derry City U-15s too strong for Finn Harps U-15s in North West derby in Buncrana

Derry City came out on top in Tuesday evening’s north west derby at Maginn Park, Buncrana.

Derry City U-15s 4

Finn Harps U-15s 4

The first chance of the match fell to Conor Campbell after only 30 seconds, however Derry’s number one pushed the ball wide. Early Harps’ dominance saw them force a number of corners, however the Derry rearguard dealt with them.

The Candystripes’ first goal came after 21 minutes when a cross from the right saw Callum Gillen rise highest to head home,

Derry continued to control the midfield area and looked to thread ball through the central areas, the impressive Jamie O’Donnell and Cuan Laffery did well to stop attach after attack. Derry’s second came on the 26th minute. A return ball to Derry’s attacking left back, saw him get an 25 yard shot through a busy defensive area to beat Eoin McGettigan. This gave Derry a 2-0 lead at half time.

The introduction of Oisiín McKelvey and Ben O’Donnell gave Paul McBride’s side a boost in the second hand and they were more threatening. After just three minutes Liam Donnelly, who scored in the previous two games, shot went narrowly wide. That was followed by long range shots from McCloskey and McKelvey.

Derry took control again and with two quick goals from Gillen and Carlin saw the game out comfortably for their third victory on the trot. Next up for Harps in a busy week is Monaghan-Cavan away on this Sunday 11th May.

FINN HARPS: Eoin McGettigan, Colin Mooney, Noah Barrett Cuan Lafferty, Jamie O’Donnell, Jamie McKinney, Oisín Lynch Josh Maxwell, Conor Campbell, Liam Donnelly. Subs: Oisín McKelvey for Conor Campbell, Fintan Doherty for Eoin McGettigan 78