McLaughlin again gives masterclass as Termon take Donegal senior Gaeltacht title

Termon will once again fly the Donegal flag at the All-Ireland Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta finals in Kerry following their Donegal final victory over Glenfin on Monday evening in Magheragallon.



Termon ......... 2-11

Glenfin.......... 0-9



Scoring ace Geraldine McLaughlin was again the star of the show as she scored 1-10 of her team's total in another masterclass.

Bridget Gallagher scored the other goal while Eimear Alcorn scored the champions’ only other point.

McLaughlin's county colleague and Donegal captain Karen Guthrie, scored all but one of the Glenfin points. Colleen McGrath was the only other Glenfin player to raise a flag. Glenfin lined out with the inspirational Katy Herron.

Termon led 1-10 to 0-4 at half-time with Bridget Gallagher netting the goal and McLaughlin (9) and Mya Alcorn posting the points.

It was time to book the bus to Kerry time, early in the second when McLaughlin struck for goal number two.

TERMON: Maureen O'Donnell; Jamie Leigh Murray, Niamh Friel, Olive McCafferty; Meabh McDaid, Eimear Alcorn (0-1), Maria Carr; Nicole McLauglin, Emer Gallagher; Bridget Gallagher (1-0), Lucy O'Flynn, Shannon McLaughlin; Geraldine McLaughlin (1-10,2f), Rosin Friel, Mya Alcorn.

GLENFIN: Faith Harkin; Tara Martin, Sinead McGinty, Ciara Ward; Mary Martin, Annemarie Logue, Kathy Long; Grainne Houston, Katy Ward; Lauren Martin, Gemma Glackin, Anna Marie McGlynn; Colleen McGrath (0-1), Karen Guthrie (0-8,6f), Danielle McGinley.

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford)