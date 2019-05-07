DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the GAA Club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC

Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve

Sat, 11 May,

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 17:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 14:00, Ref: TBC

Marley Travel Division 2

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC

Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Division 3

Sat, 11 May,

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Region 1

Sat, 11 May,

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: TBC

Yes Chef Catering Region 2

Sat, 11 May,

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 11 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 17:30, Ref: TBC

Senior Hurling League

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace

Fri, 10 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Setanta 19:00, Ref: Sean Curran

County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019 Section One

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Malin 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan

County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section One

Wed, 08 May,

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Bundoran 18:45, Ref: Tony Gallagher

County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section Two

Wed, 08 May,

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Downings 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley

County U16 Division Three Championship 2019

Wed, 08 May,

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Don Langan

Darren Downey/Gary McLaughlin Cup

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Beart, Buncrana V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Beart, Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 17:45, Ref: TBC

IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 20:00, Ref: Clint Marron

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Urris 20:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May,

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan

Inishowen Board U14 League

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Colmcille 11:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 11:30, Ref: TBC

Junior Hurling League

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Omagh St Enda's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Carndonagh 20:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling League

Thu, 09 May,

Thu, 09 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Thu, 09 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 1

Tue, 14 May,

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 1

Tue, 14 May,

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 2

Tue, 14 May,

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Division 1

Wed, 08 May,

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 08 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 League Division 2

Wed, 08 May,

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12 Division 3

Wed, 08 May,

Wed, 08 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 1

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May,

Mon, 13 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 1

Sun, 12 May,

Sun, 12 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May,

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 2

Mon, 13 May,

Mon, 13 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 3

Mon, 13 May,

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 2 sec 2

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U10 Section 2

Sat, 11 May,

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U8 Sec 1

Wed, 08 May,

Wed, 08 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 1

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Hurling League

Thu, 09 May,

Thu, 09 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 09 May, Venue: Machaire Gathlán , Dungloe V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 09 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 09 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 09 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TB

SRB U10 Section 1

Sat, 11 May,

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 11 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U12 Div 3

Fri, 10 May,

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Na Rossa 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 10 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U14 Div 1

Mon, 13 May,

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB Div 2 U14

Mon, 13 May,

Mon, 13 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 13 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 1A

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May,

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 1B

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May,

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC

SRB U18 Div 3

Tue, 07 May,

Tue, 07 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 14 May,

Tue, 14 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC