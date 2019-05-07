DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the GAA Club fixtures in Donegal for the coming week
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: TBC
Brian McCormick Sports & Leisure Division 1 Reserve
Sat, 11 May,
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Michael's 17:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Naomh Conaill 14:00, Ref: TBC
Marley Travel Division 2
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: TBC
Marley Travel Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Division 3
Sat, 11 May,
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Region 1
Sat, 11 May,
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Ultan 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Bríd 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: TBC
Yes Chef Catering Region 2
Sat, 11 May,
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Fanad Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Burt 17:30, Ref: TBC
Senior Hurling League
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: Hugo Wallace
Fri, 10 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Setanta 19:00, Ref: Sean Curran
County U16 Division 1B Championship 2019 Section One
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Malin 19:00, Ref: Shane Toolan
County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section One
Wed, 08 May,
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Bundoran 18:45, Ref: Tony Gallagher
County U16 Division 2B Championship 2019 Section Two
Wed, 08 May,
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Downings 19:00, Ref: Kevin Mc Ginley
County U16 Division Three Championship 2019
Wed, 08 May,
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: Don Langan
Darren Downey/Gary McLaughlin Cup
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Beart, Buncrana V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Beart, Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 17:45, Ref: TBC
IB Neil McLaughlin Bus Hire Minor League
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Pádraig Muff 20:00, Ref: Clint Marron
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Urris 20:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May,
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 18:30, Ref: Dermot Mc Colgan
Inishowen Board U14 League
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Urris 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Naomh Colmcille 11:30, Ref: TBC
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Carndonagh 11:30, Ref: TBC
Junior Hurling League
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Páirc na nGael LK, Letterkenny Gaels V Omagh St Enda's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Carndonagh 20:00, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling League
Thu, 09 May,
Thu, 09 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Thu, 09 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 1
Tue, 14 May,
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 1
Tue, 14 May,
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB Minor League Divison 2 Sect 2
Tue, 14 May,
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Division 1
Wed, 08 May,
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 08 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 League Division 2
Wed, 08 May,
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Red Hughs 18:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12 Division 3
Wed, 08 May,
Wed, 08 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Convoy 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Divison 1
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May,
Mon, 13 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 1
Sun, 12 May,
Sun, 12 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Downings 18:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May,
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U14 League Divison 2 Section 2
Mon, 13 May,
Mon, 13 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Patrick's/Robert Emmett's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Div 3
Mon, 13 May,
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 2 sec 2
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U10 Section 2
Sat, 11 May,
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Bríd 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V St Naul's GAA Club 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Bundoran 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U8 Sec 1
Wed, 08 May,
Wed, 08 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 18:30, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 1
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Hurling League
Thu, 09 May,
Thu, 09 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 09 May, Venue: Machaire Gathlán , Dungloe V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 09 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 09 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 09 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TB
SRB U10 Section 1
Sat, 11 May,
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Killybegs 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 11:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 11 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 11:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U12 Div 3
Fri, 10 May,
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Na Rossa 19:00, Ref: TBC
Fri, 10 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U14 Div 1
Mon, 13 May,
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB Div 2 U14
Mon, 13 May,
Mon, 13 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V St Naul's GAA Club 19:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 13 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Columba 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1A
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Conaill 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May,
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's GAA Club V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conaill V Ardara 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 1B
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May,
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Killybegs 19:00, Ref: TBC
SRB U18 Div 3
Tue, 07 May,
Tue, 07 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 14 May,
Tue, 14 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Bundoran 19:00, Ref: TBC
