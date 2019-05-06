Donegal Minor Ladies into Ulster final after defeating Armagh in semi-final

Donegal’s minor ladies booked a place in the Ulster final after seeing off Armagh in today’s semi-final.

Donegal 4-9

Armagh 0-6

Armagh got the first point, straight from the throw-in.

Donegal went down the pitch and got a goal through Amy Boyle-Carr and two quick frees from Susanne White had Donegal in the leading 1-2 to 0-1 after five minutes.

Donegal led 2-4 to 0-3 at the break with Eimear Alcorn getting their second goal.

Donegal started the second half quickly getting a free from Susanne White and a great team point by Amy Boyle Carr – a move starting from back line by Clodagh Skelly and Aoibh Faulkner running well together to get the ball up the field.

Boyle-Carr finished the game off with another well taken goal.

Donegal will now play Monaghan in the final next weekend.

Donegal scorers: Amy Boyle-Carr 2-1, Susanne White 0-6, 5f, Niamh McDonald, Eimear Alcorn 1-0 each, Lauren Carr, Claire Doherty 0-1 each

DONEGAL: Bronagh Gallagher, Rionach Giles-McMenamin, Megann Ferry, Mary Martin, Aoife Greene, Roisin Rodgers, Aoibh Faulkner, Eimear Alcorn, Caoimhe Keon, Niamh Mc Donald, Lauren Carr, Katie Long, Amy Boyle Carr, Claire Doherty, Susanne White. Subs: Clodagh Skelly, Megan Halvin, Niamh Walsh, Niamh Skelly, Saoirse Bonner