13-man Donegal U-20s go down to physcally stronger Mayo in Ballina

Donegal U-20s didn't have the aerial power to match Mayo as they went down by six points in Ballina.

Mayo 4-9

Donegal 2-9

Donegal didn't help their cause as they finished with 13 men and also had captain Peadar Mogan black carded, all in the second half.

It looked good for them as they led by 1-7 to 1-5 at the break, but they were blitzed early in the second half and just couldn't handle the Mayo onslaught. Luke Gavigan was shown a second yellow while Conor O'Donnell (Carn) received a straight red for reacting when pulled off the ball.

In many ways the half-time whistle didn't help Donegal as they never recovered the intensity they had in the opening half

In a very good first half both sides had plenty of chances. Big midfielder Evan O'Brien was through for Mayo on two minutes and Peadar Mogan stopped a certain goal with a foot block. From the penalty Tommy Conroy blazed wide.

Donegal went ahead through Conor 'Duck' O'Donnell before Gavin Durcan levelled. The two Conor O'Donnells were causing the Mayo defence all sorts of problems and by the 10th minute Donegal were 1-4 to 0-1 ahead, Conor 'Duck' getting a point and Conor O'Donnell (Carn) pointing and then took a pass from 'Duck' to fire to the net. Luke Gavigan was through on goal but elected to fist over.

Mayo hit back with a Paul Towey goal and an Evan O'Brien (free) to reduce the deficit but Paddy Dolan (free) and Conor Duck O'Donnell replied.

Before half-time Evan O'Brien converted three frees to one from Paddy Dolan to leave it Donegal 1-7, Mayo 1-4 at the break.

But while Mayo were left waiting for Donegal to return, they hit the ground running with O'Brien cutting through to point on 12 seconds and before a minute was on the clock Tommy Conroy was in for a goal. His effort was blocked by Eoin O'Boyle but Eoghan McLaughlin (with a Donegal father) followed up to tap to the net.

A couple of minutes later Mclaughlin was in again for a third goal to really turn the tide as Mayo were cutting holes in the Donegal rearguard.

Conor O'Donnell (Carn) got a Donegal goal after a great run from Paddy Dolan, but they had lost Peadar Mogan to a black card by that stage.

Paul Towey replied before it got worse for Donegal on 41 minutes as Luke Gavigan was shown a second yellow and red.

Evan O'Brien landed another free before Paul Towey fired home a fourth goal to deny any hope Donegal had. Indeed, it got worse as Conor O'Donnell (Carn) kicked out after being pulled back and he was shown a straight red.

Mayo would only score one point in the final quarter but Donegal hit two, both from substitute Mark McAteer.

Scorers: Conor O'Donnell (Carn) 2-1; Conor 'Duck' O'Donnell 0-3,1f; Paddy Dolan 0-2,2f; Mark McAteer 0-2; Luke Gavigan 0-1.

Mayo: Evan O'Brien 0-7,6f; Eoghan McLaughlin 2-0; Paul Towey 1-2; Tommy Conroy 1-0; Gavin Durcan 0-1.

DONEGAL: Eoin O'Boyle; Shane Gillespie, Aaron Deeney, Peter McEniff; Shane O'Donnell, Seamus Og Byrne, Niall Hannigan; Ryan McMahon, Paddy Dolan; Luke Gavigan, Colin McFadden, Peadar Mogan; Jack McSharry, Conor O'Donnell (St Eunans), Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh).

Subs: Mark McAteer for C McFadden; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui for Deeney both ht; Michael Staham for Mogan bcard 36; Ryan Cunningham for C 'Duck' O'Donnell 42; Cian McEniff for McSharry 54; Keelan McGruddy for Hannigan 59

MAYO: Jamie McNicholas; Jack Coyle, Rory Brickenden, Kieran King; Aaron McDonnell, Oisin Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin; Evan O'Brien, Gavin Durcan; Ciaran Cavin, John Gallagher, Paddy Goldrick; Paul Towey, Mark Moran, Tommy Conroy.

Subs: Paul Lambert for Gavin 42; Cathal Slattery for Moran 47; Conor Beirne for McDonnell 53; David McBrien for McLaughlin 56; David Gannon for Coyne 59

REFEREE: Sean Gilmartin (Sligo)