Injuries to Jason McGee and Niall O'Donnell overshadow Donegal win over Down

Donegal overcame Down in a challenge at the opening of a new pitch in Tullylish, Co Down on Sunday but the main talking point was injuries picked up by Jason McGee and Niall O'Donnell.

Down 1-10

Donegal 0-15

An understrength Donegal side did well in the opening half but then allowed Down back into the contest before closing out the game with two late points from Naomh Conaill's Ciaran Thompson.

There were first outings for recent recruits Eoghan McGettigan of Naomh Conaill and Aaron Doherty of Naomh Columba, while Odhrán McFadden Ferry also made a first start.

The other notable aspect of the game was the fact that Paul Durcan started in goals. Among those who did not play any part were captain Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty, Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan, Caolan McGonagle, Shaun Patton, Oisin Gallen, Paul Brennan and Eoin McHugh.

Donegal led by 0-8 to 0-2 at one one and they had a three point advantage at the break. However, in the second half a Down goal from James Guinness but Donegal replied with scores and Thompson hit the winners.

There were good displays from Michael Carroll and Ciaran Diver while young Odhrán McFadden Ferry also impressed in his outing

DOWN: Rory Burns (0-1 '45'); Colm Flanagan, Ruairi Wells, Ryan McAleenan; Pierce Laverty, Gerard Collins, James Guinness (1-0); Conor Poland, Conor Francis; Conor McGrady (0-1), Paul Devlin (0-3,2f), Owen McCabe; Barry O'Hagan, Connaire Harrison (0-2), Cory Quinn. Subs: Pat Havern and Donal O'Hare (0-2,1f) for Quinn and O'Hagan; Daniel Guinness (0-1) for Devlin; Shay Murnin for Wells; Sean McGonigle for Flanagan; Ronan Beatty for Poland; Cillian Burns for R Burns.

DONEGAL: Paul Durcan; Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath; Caolan Ward, Dáire Ó Baoill (0-1), Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Jason McGee, Michael Carroll (0-1); Ciaran Thompson (0-5,4f), Niall O'Donnell (0-1,f), Frank McGlynn (0-1); Ciaran Diver (0-2), Hugh McFadden (0-1), Eoghan McGettigan (0-1). Subs: Leo McLoone (0-1) for J McGee ht; Ryan McHugh (0-1,f) for O'Donnell 42; Brendan McCole for McGlynn 45; Aaron Doherty for Gallagher 50; Michael Lynch for Durcan 56; Eamonn Doherty for Diver 57; Stephen McMenamin for McFadden 61.

REFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)