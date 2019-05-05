Milford pull off shock of weekend with win over St Eunans in O’Donnell Park

Milford pulled off the surprise results of the weekend when they left O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening with a victory over St Eunans. What’s more, however, is that although this was a tense affair for much of the game, their victory was richly deserved.



St Eunans 1-6

Milford 2-9



By Jonathan Foley



Right from the offset, Milford carried a threat to their hosts and this was evidenced by Pauric Curley’s goal within no less than 17 seconds of play. With another point following that up, Milford had a solid lead from the very early stages.

Eunans needed a response and they got one when the ever-experienced Rory Kavanagh notched their opening score and they were on level terms when Rory Carr palmed into the goal to square things up.

Milford weren’t to be undone by this though when scores from Curley, Cathal McGettigan and Kane Barrett kept them well in contention while, for their part, Eunans needed a few successfully hit frees from Conor Gibbons to keep things level.

Matters weren’t helped for the home side when Conor Morrison was dismissed from play shortly before the break by the referee for kicking out an opponent.

At the break, the scoreline read 1-4 to 1-4 on the scoreboard.

In the second half, both teams opted to reshuffle their packs with a series of substitutions but again Milford would enjoy most of the spoils.

A superbly taken goal by Kane Barrett meant that the visitors may have started to believe that their first ever league victory over St Eunans in Letterkenny could be within their grasp.

They might have had another goal moments later had it not been for a superb stop from Eoin O’Boyle in the Eunans’ goal. Rory O’Donnell’s effort was tipped over for a point but had it not been for such a fine save, things really could’ve been a lot worse for Eunans at that point.

Eunans weren’t giving up the fight easily as scores from James Kelly and Kavanagh triggered a sense of belief even if just for a few moments.

A late surge of Milford scores from Christopher Barrett and Cathal McGettigan sealed the victory for Danny O’Donnell’s men. A very deserved win for the visitors.