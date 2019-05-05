Gaoth Dobhair book place in junior Gaeltacht final with late points

Cathal Gillespie and Stephen McFadden hit two late points as Gaoth Dobhair booked their place in tomorrow's junior Gaeltacht final with a narrow win over Naomh Muire, Lower Rosses.



Gaoth Dobhair . . . . . . 1-13

Naomh Muire . . . . . . . 1-11



Naomh Muire led by two points, 1-4 to 0-5, at half-time. Jack Boyle scored the goal and Declan Ward, Thomas O’Donnell, Patrick McClafferty and Laurence Coyle kicked the points for the men from the Lower Rosses.

Corner-forward Cathal Gillespie kicked all of Gaoth Dobhair’s points, all from placed balls.

Naomh Muire had the better of the early exchanges on the resumption with Aidi O’Gara, Jack O’Donnell, Patrick McCafferty and Ultan Boyle posting points, to lead 1-9 to 0-8 with a little over ten minutes remaining.

But a Martin McFadden goal turned the tie for Gaoth Dobhair and the sides were level twice in a frantic closing five minutes before Stephen McFadden and Cathal Gillespie converted late frees to send the locals through.

Gaoth Dobhair will now play Na Dúnaibh in Monday’s final.



GAOTH DOBHAIR: Charles Doherty; Ryan Kelly, Pauric Cribbin, Mickey Boyle; Cian McFadden, Prionsias Gallagher, Neasa McBride; Michael McKelvey, Sean Doherty; Joe Duffy, Frank McGee, Stephen McFadden (0-5,3f); Colin Ferry, Sean Boyle, Cathal Gillespie (0-7,6f).

Subs: Michael Roarty (0-1) for S Boyle h/t; Mark McFadden (1-0) for F McGee 39.

NAOMH MUIRE: Declan Ward (0-1); Laurence Coyle (0-1), Hugh Martin, Maurice McBride; Thomas O’Donnell (0-1), Daniel Ward, Shane Boyle; Aidi O’Gara (0-3), Patrick McCafferty (0-3); Sean Burns, Darren Sweeney, Jack O’Donnell (1-1); Joey Gillespie, Francis Gallagher, James Ferry.

Subs: Ultan Boyle (0-1) for D Ward 40; Seamus Gallagher for F Gallagher 51.

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford).