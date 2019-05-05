Late Conor McGinty goal gives Glenswilly big win over MacCumhaills in Ballybofey

Mac Cumhaills were pipped to the win in the final minute of the game when Conor McGinty’s goal sealed the points for the Glenswilly side in Ballybofey on Saturday evening in a game that saw three sent off, two for the visitors and one for the hosts in what was a heated game at times.

Seán Mac Cumhaills . . .0-9

Glenswilly . . . . . . 1-9

Glenswilly’s Paddy Diver and Tarlach O’Boyle were both sent off for a strike and challenge on Mac Cumhaill’s captain Steven O’Reilly respectively while Marty Gallagher got his marching orders for a late challenge on Glen’s Oisin Crawford.

Both teams were hit by injuries going into this game and the hosts lost influential forward Darren O’Leary early on in the game through injury and Bernard McGeehan’s men were forced into an early shuffle.

There was very little in the game at half-time. Mac Cumhaills were the point getters early on with points from Steven O’Reilly, Gavin Gallagher and Marty O’Reilly putting them three ahead but McFadden and two from Marley had the visitors back level and another two points and one from the home side saw Glenswilly take a delicate lead going into break at 0-5 to 0-4.

Temperatures were high in the second half as both teams battled it out to clinch a much needed win. Mac Cumhaills did have their chances to seal the game but missed from frees by Mulligan and O’Reilly and goal chances from Wilson and Lafferty which left the hosts to ponder on what could have been had they converted.

But in the end it was the late goal from McGinty which decided the issue.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS: Eoin Gallen; Joe Dunnion (0-1), Andrew McCloskey, Conor Griffin; Luke Gavigan (0-2), Martin Gallagher, Gary Dunnion; Gavin Gallagher (0-1), Steven O’Reilly (0-1); Gary Wilson (0-1), Martin O’Reilly (0-1), Padhraic Patton; Brian Lafferty (0-1), Darren O’Leary, Ronan McMenamin. Subs: Stephen Mulligan (0-1,f) for O’Leary; Rory Dunleavy for McMenamin; Chris Gallen for J. Dunnion

GLENSWILLY: Gerard McGrenra; Jason McGeehin, Eamonn Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Mark McAteer (0-1), Ryan Diver, Paddy Diver; Caoimhin Marley (0-6,6f), Shaun Wogan; Shane McDaid, Brian Farrelly (0-1), Joe Gibbons; Oisin Crawford, Christopher McMonagle, Kealan McFadden (0-1). Subs: Tarlach O’Boyle for McGeehin; Conor McGinty (1-0) for McMonagle; Lee Crerand for McFadden

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)