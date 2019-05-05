Matthew McClean on fire as Cill Chartha safely into senior Gaeltacht final

Matthew McClean kicked nine points as Kilcar advanced to the Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta senior final with a seven point win over Dungloe in the first of the senior semi-finals.



Cill Chartha . . . . 1-15

An Clochán Liath . . . . . 1-8



Man of the match McClean was on fire throughout and made his mark from very early. He kicked three of side’s first four points and had chalked up four points by half-time.

Mark Sweeney and Oran Doogan raised the other white flags and Dara O’Donnell netted the goal to give Cill Chartha a three point half-time lead, 1-6 to 1-3.

Matthew Ward, Oisin Bonner and Danny Rodgers hit the first half An Clochán Liath points while Adam Neely scored the goal for the men from the Rosses.

Cill Chartha were without county men Ryan and Eoin McHugh and Patrick McBrearty while Stephen McBrearty, Michael Hegarty and Mark McHugh were also absent.

Mark Curran was the big absentee from the An Clochán Liath starting 15.

McClean and Sweeney kicked early points on the resumption with Daniel Ward responding with a quickfire brace for An Clochán Liath.

The men from the Rosses were just three adrift with ten minutes remaining. But Cill Chartha always kept them at arm's length before closing out the game with a late scoring burst to cruise to a comfortable win in the end.

They will now face the winner of the second semi-final where Gaoth Dobhair face Termon.



CILL CHARTHA: Eamonn McGinley; Dillon O’Gara, Pauric Carr, Barry McGinley; Brian O’Donnell, Barry Shovlin, Pauric McShane; Ciaran McGinley, Conor Doherty; Oran Doogan (0-2), Mark Sweeney (0-3), Matthew McClean (0-9,3f); Kenny Doogan, Dara O’Donnell (1-1), Ryan O’Donnell. Subs: Stephen Shovlin for K Doogan 44; Shane Gillespie for McGinley 45;Cormac O’Leimi for McShane 57, Martin Byrne for D O’Donnell 57.

AN CLOHCÁN LIATH Danny Rodgers (0-1,’45’); Jack Scally, Matthew Ward, Jason McBride; David McCarron, Gerard Walsh, Barry Curran; Darren Curran, Noel McBride; Conor O’Donnell, Daniel Ward (0-2), Christy Greene; Adam Neely (1-1), Conor Greene (0-1), Oisin Bonner (0-3, 2f). Subs: Matthew O’ Donnell for C Greene (48), Sean Wallace for D.Curran 58.

REFEREE; Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire)