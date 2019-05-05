Na Dúnaibh through to the junior Gaeltacht final with win over Naomh Conaill

Na Dúnaibh are looking forward to the Donegal junior Comórtas Peile Na Gaeltachta following their four points wins over Naomh Conaill, in the first of this afternoon's semi-finals, in Magheragallon.



Na Dúnaibh …………. 1-10

Naomh Conaill …….. 1- 6



Ben McBride scored the goal and Gary Bán McClafferty, Kevin Doherty, Shane Boyce, Jamie Lee McBride and Oisin Boyce kicked the points for the winners.

Eoin Boyle hit the Naomh Conaill goal while Joe Kennedy, Leo Dunphy, Odhran Doherty and Cian Doherty posted the points for the men in blue and white.

Na Dúnaibh, the reigning All-Ireland champions, laid the foundation for the win in the first half. They led 1-8 to 0-1 at half-time. Joe Kennedy scored the Naomh Conaill point on the stroke of half-time.

That was playing against the hill but they only managed to post two points in the second period with Danny McBride and Gary Bán scoring.

Naomh Conaill, who were guilty of a number of bad wides in the first half, were much improved in the second period.

Eoin Boyle’s goal on 15 minutes ignited the Naomh Conaill challenge and they outscored the winners by 1-5 to 0-2 in the second period.

Na Dúnaibh will now play the winners of the second semi-final which sees Gaoth Dobhair’s second strong face neighbours Naomh Muire.



NA DUNAIBH: Johnny McGroddy; Mxi Davis, Ben McNutt, Shane McTeague; Payric McGinty, Danny McBride (1-1), James McBride; Jamie Lee McBride (0-1), Shane Boyce (0-1), Kealan McGroddy, Gary McClafferty (0-4,2f), Kevin Doherty (0-2); Eric Roberts, Oisin Boyce (0-1), Alen Pasoma.

Subs: Lorcan Connor for K Doherty h/t; Anthony Boyce for J McBride 51; Chris Carr for J L McBride, 52, Conor Boyce for E Roberts 38.

NAOMH CONAILL: Jordan O’Donnell; Cian Doherty, Sean Roarty, Kevin Gavigan; Dermot Ward , Seamus Ellis, Odhran Doherty (0-1), Jamie Cranley, Tony Byrne; Jamie McHugh, Shane McDevitt; Joe Kennedy (0-1), Leo Dunphy (0-1), Leon Thompson.

Subs; Eoin Boyle (1-0) for Kevin Gavigan h/t; Jack Flannery for M McDyer 57.



REFEREE: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba).