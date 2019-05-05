Naomh Ultan get big win as they surprise Naomh Brid in Trummon

Naomh Ultan pulled off something of a surprise when they overcame Naomh Brid in Trummon by the minimum.

Naomh Brid 0-7

Naomh Ultan 0-8

These sides were level on six occasions before Naomh Ultan pulled two clear in the 45th minute and while Naomh Brid had chances, all they had to show for their efforts was a disputed point two minutes into added time.

Both sides were short players but it was the absence of Callum Gallagher and Darragh Brogan which proved the difference for the local side. Naomh Ultan had Daniel Gallagher and Alan Lyons helping out on the line and Lyons was itching to get on to the field.

The tie was decided by free-taking and Dermot Gallagher proved the trump card for the winners, while it was surprising that Naomh Brid did not bring Padraig McDaid forward from goals for a few attempts in the second half.

But overall, it was an honest contest played in a good spirit and while scores were like hen's teeth, endeavour was 100% on both sides.

A point from livewire Ryan Brogan from a free with the last kick of the first half gave Naomh Brid the advantage at the break 0-5 to 0-4.

It was a fair reflection on 30 minutes of honest endeavour from both sides with Ross Gallagher the outstanding defender on view with a number of turnovers.

Indeed, it was the Naomh Brid captain who opened the scoring, coming forward to fire over with his left but by the eighth minute Naomh Ultan were to the fore with two points from frees from Dermot Gallier, the second after a great run from Paul Gallier from corner-back.

The sides would be level four times in the openinghalf as Naomh Brid got the next two points, Ryan Brogan darting through to point from a move started by 'keeper Padraig McDaid. Brogan missed a free that his absent brother Darragh would have pointed but Gary McCafferty popped up a minute later to edge Naomh Brid back in front.

Naomh Ultan were almost in for a goal when Aidan Duddy tried to find Peter Alvey on the run, but the pass didn't stick. However, a minute later Alvey drove right through the Naomh Brid defence to find the range from an angle.

Dermot Gallier edged the Dunkineely men in front from a free but Gearoid Gallagher responded with a magnificent score before Brogan final free to leave the home side ahead at the interval.

Naomh Brid should have had a goal right from the re-start with Dermot Langan being denied at point blank range and the rebound was taken off the line. WIthin three minutes of the second half Dermot Gallier had his side level.

Naomh Brid got back in front when Eoin Quinn went for goal but his effort was blocked but Gary McCafferty was alert to fire over the rebound.

The Alveys combined at the other end for Peter to level matters once more.

Naomh Ultan always had an outlet with a high ball and one such ball from Gallier saw Cian Kennedy win a free and edge his side ahead.

Ross Gallagher missed a free and Ryan Brogan had an effort flagged as a point by the umpire but referee, Val Murray, after strong protests from Naomh Ultan, overruled the decision.

Dermot Gallier put two points between the sides with 13 minutes left - the first time there was more than a point in it, and even though Naomh Ultan would not score again, it proved a decisive margin.

Naomh Brid had their chances but they didn't have the shooters. Two minutes into added time Gearoid Gallagher had their final point, which was again disputed, but this time it was allowed by Val Murray, who did well to finish the match himself, having to get some attention from the Naomh Ultan physio a couple minutes into the game and again at half-time.

NAOMH BRID: Padraig McDaid; Liam Duffy, Sam Burgess, Ricky Walsh; Eoin McGarrigle, Ross Gallagher (0-1), Jamie TImoney; Thomas Gallagher, Gearoid Gallagher (0-2); Eoin Quinn, Gary McCafferty (0-2), Ryan O'Leary; Ryan Brogan (0-2,1f), Dermot Langan, Billy Harron. Subs., Conor McNulty for O'Leary, Clint Walsh for Langan, both 48.

NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Paul Gallier, Dara Byrne, Anthony O'Shea; Joe Alvey, Dermot Gallier (0-5,5f), Damien Quigley; Cian Kennedy (0-1,f), Michael Breslin; John Knightly, Peter Alvey (0-2), Patrick White; Jordan Watters, Aidan Duddy, Donal Buckley.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)