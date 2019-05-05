Jack Keaney's unstoppable free kick helps Sligo Rovers to win over league leaders

Donegal town's Jack Keaney was the toast of Sligo Rovers last night as his 74th minute free kick gave the Big O Red a big 2-1 win over league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

There was plenty of celebrations in the Showgrounds as the local Rovers prevailed in a close contest.

However, it was the free kick by midfielder Keaney which was the big talking point. He had scored from a free kick on the opening day of the season away to Dundalk and his strike on Saturday night again proved to be a winner.

Sligo Rovers went ahead thanks to a very well struck goal from Daryl Fordyce, his first for the club.

The Dublin side equalilsed through Aaron Greene, but it wasn't enough to get a share as Keaney had the final say, hammering a free kick to the roof of the Shams net.

Sligo lost Johnny Dunleavy to injury after 25 minutes but despite there being plenty of chances the first half was scoreless.

But then came the fireworks in the second half and Keaney's stunning winner.

Sligo fans were also rushing onto the pitch after the full-time whistle went in what was an event-filled night at the Showgrounds.