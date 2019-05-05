Letterkenny Gaels hit five goals as they keep promotion hopes on track against Robert Emmets

Letterkeny Gaels kept their promotion hopes alive with a very commanding performance against a youthful Robert Emmets at Páirc na nGael on Saturday evening past in the Jimmy McGlynn Catering Division 4.

Letterkenny Gaels 5-16

Robert Emmets 1-08

First half goals from Ciaran Kilfeather, Conor McBrearty and Odhran McMacken gave the home side a 3-10 to 0-3 lead at the break. The Gaels points came from Liam Doherty, Kilfeather (3), Shay Doherty(2), McBrearty and three in-a-row from half-back Sean McDonagh. The Emmet scores came from Corey Lee Bogan (2) and Conor Dalton.

The visitors showed a big improvement in the second half with points from Kevin McColgan, and four points from the accurate boot of Eoin McMenamin. Their goal was well taken by Reece Gallagher.

The Glebe men responded with points again from Kilfeather and McMacken. Shay Doherty kicked three excellent points while midfielder Ronan Frain completed a fine performance with two well taken goals.

LETTERKENNY GAELS: S Graham, K Kilkenny, S Crossan, N Diver, A Stewart, C Browne, S McDonagh (0-3), L Doherty (0-1), R Frain(2-1), O McMacken (1-1), S Doherty (0-5), N McGarrigle, C Kilfeather (1-4) C McBrearty (1-1) S McDonagh. Subs A Hanley for C McBrearty, J Doran for K Kilkenny, C Doherty for O McMacken, T Keys for N McGarrigle.

ROBERT EMMETS: D McGlinchey, A Dalton, J Tourish, G Friel, M Curran, P Farrell, R Roe, K McColgan (0-1), G McCrory, R Gallagher (1-0), E McMenamin (0-4), R Kennedy, J Doherty, CL Bogan (0-2) C Dalton (0-1).

REFEREE: Joe O Donnell (Naomh Muire, Convoy)