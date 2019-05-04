St Michaels put in big first half to prove too strong for Realt na Mara in Bundoran

St Michaels produced an excellent first half display to lay the foundations for this deserved win in Gaelic Park Bundoran.

Realt na Mara 2-07

St Michaels 1-16

Cian McEniff opened the scoring for the home team after 13 seconds and Odhran McFadden levelled from a free almost immediately. From the kickout Bundoran engineered probably their best move of the match with Michael McEniff blasting past the helpless Mark Anthony McGinley in the St Michaels net.

Two further points from the lively Daniel McLaughlin and McFadden left it a one point game with only five minutes and a lively opening.

A Gary Clancy free extended the home side's advantagea minute later. Full-forward Andrew Kelly hit the next two scores before Tommy Hourihane got his name on the scoresheet for the men in black and amber.

Over the next 12 minutes St Michaels produced some wonderful football hitting an impressive 1-7 whilst holding their hosts scoreless. Points from Edward O'Reilly, Mark Anthony McGinley (free), a brace from Liam Paul Ferry and three from McLaughlin and 1 - 1 from Andrew Kelly left the visitors 10 points to the good with 25 minutes played.

Cian McEniff finally replied for the Seasiders but corner forward McFadden evaded the Bundoran rearguard to hit over another excellent score. As the match entered first half injury time Michael McEniff palmed to the St Michaels net and despite the protests of the unhappy netminder McGinley the goal stood.

Half-time score: Realt na Mara 2-4 St Michaels 1-14

The second half was a different story completely with the visitors shutting up shop and going into defensive mode inviting a frustrated Bundoran to attack and then hitting them on the break.

After 18 second half minutes they finally split the posts with John McFadden finding the range. Bundoran's slim hopes of turning the tide took a fatal blow when they lost their keeper Conor Carty and then both their midfielders Gary Clancy and Ciaran McCaughey to injury midway through the second half.

St Michaels had their own injury woes last week and started the match without several first team regulars most notably ex county star Martin McElhinney.

Bundoran finally registered a score from Cian McEniff on 57 minutes to bring his tally to 0- 3. St Michaels' final score came from their talented No 10 Edward O'Reilly. Despite nearly 10 minutes of injury time Bundoran could only manage two further scores from Alan Russell to bring an end to a miserable day for the locals.

REALT NA MARA: Conor Carty; Matthew Duffy, Paul Murphy, Brian McHenry; Peter McGonigle, Michael McEniff 2-0, Johnny Boyle; Ciaran McCaughey, Gary Clancy 0-1; Diarmuid Spratt 0-1, Alan Russell 0-2, 1f, Tommy Hourihane 0-1; Timmy Govorov, Cian McEniff 0-3,1f, Shane McGowan. Subs: Niall Carr for T Hourihane 38, Oisin Walsh for B McHenry 38, Christopher Keaney for C Carty 43, Adam Gallagher for C McCaughey 52, Adam McGlone for G Clancy 54.

ST MICHAELS: Mark Anthony McGinley 0-1,1f; Liam Kelly, Christopher McElhinney, Oisin Langan; Peter Sweeney, Michael Gallagher, Michael Cannon; Liam Paul Ferry 0-2, Michael McGinley; Edward O Reilly 0-2,1f, Daniel McLaughlin 0-4, John McFadden 0-1; Eoin Kelly, Andrew Kelly 1-3,1f, Odhran McFadden 0-3,1f. Subs: Kyle McGarvey for E Kelly 61, Brendan Rodden for J McFadden 63.

REFEREE: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh)