Ardara add to Buncrana's woes as they have too much firepower in Pearse Park

Ardara had no problem in easily disposing of a weak Buncrana side in the Pearse Memorial Park, on Saturday evening.

Ardara 4-10

Buncrana 0-5

Adrian Brennan's men sailed into a two-point lead inside the first 10 minutes thanks to a Gareth Concarr free and a great point from wing back, Danny Walsh.

John Campbell opened Buncrana’s account on 15 minutes, before Odhrán Doherty managed to square matters with a brilliant point from an acute angle.

But Ardara struck decisivley when CJ Molloy fisted home Brendan Boyle's perfectly weighted cross.

Another well-worked move set up Concarr to rattle in the hosts' second three-pointer as Ardara went six points in front.

Buncrana pulled one back before the break as Doherty swung over another fine score.

But it was the home side that prevailed of 2-2 to 0-3 at the break.

Concarr grabbed the first score of the second period when he pointed a long range free.

The same marksman then took his tally out to 1-3 as Ardara went seven points clear.

By the 35th minute, Ardara had already wrapped things up when Walsh ghosted for a well finished goal to put the home side ten points clear.

Campbell did find a response for Malachy McCann's outfit but that was immediately countered by substitute Brendan Boyle.

A Brendan McNelis double then pushed Ardara out to a fine tally of 3-7.

Concarr added another brace while Shane O'Donnell also got his name on the scoresheet.

A lucky McNelis goal near the end rounded off a fine evening's work for the Pearse Memorial Park men.

ARDARA: Oisin Brennan; Nicolas Maguire, John Ross Molloy, Tony Harkin; Robbie Adair, Mathew Maher, Danny Walsh (1-1); Conor Classon, Shane O'Donnell (0-1); Jack Brennan, CJ Molloy (1-0), Tomás Boyle; Peter McHugh, Brendan McNelis (1-2), Gareth Concarr (1-5,3f).

Subs: Brendan Boyle (0-1) for T Boyle (9 mins, inj), Declan Gavigan for M Maher (35 mins, inj), Daniel Breslin for P McHugh (45 mins), Eoin Harkin for N Maguire (59 mins).

BUNCRANA: Joseph McGrenra; John Paul McKenna, Aidan Stokes, Conor Grant; Stephen Doherty, Oisin O'Flaherty, Ben Doherty; Peter McLaughlin, Bruce Waldron; Ryan Curran (0-1), Ben Bradley, Odhrán Doherty (0-2); Oisin Doherty (0-2), John Campbell, Noel McLaughlin.

Subs: Ryan McElhinney for P McLaughlin (16 mins).

REFEREE: Martin McKinley (Naomh Colmcille).