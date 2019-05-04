Killybegs continue their perfect start with sixth win over Four Masters

John Cunningham and Rory Gallagher’s young guns fired a few more warning shots that they are serious contenders for promotion after this big victory over Four Masters in an absorbing affair in Fintra.

Killybegs 1-13

Four Masters 0-12

This deserved victory makes it six from six for the feisty Fishermen whose “oldest” player on view was John Ban Gallagher at 24.

An opportunist goal from full-forward Paul Cunningham, who reacted quickest to a shot from Shaun Gorrell that came off the uprigh, was a big score. Young Cunningham stayed ice cool to slot the ball to the Donegal Town net in the 45thmminute.

Cunningham’s clinical finish put the home side into a 1-10 to 0-9 lead and the perfect cushion to close out the game.

Four Masters tried hard to reply and Thomas McGowan hit some wonderful long-range points, but the youthful and spring-heeled home side never looked in any real danger.

And they won it without the talismanic Hugh McFadden, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Owen Gallagher, Ciaran Conaghan, Daniel Breslin, Christoper Murrin and David McGuinness.

But Masters had no real answers to the sheer pace of this exciting young side who have some swift talents in Cillian Gildea, Jack McSharry, Seamus Og Byrne, Michael Statham, Mickey Gallagher and Ryan Cunningham.

In full flight they are a treat to watch and should have a big say in the destination of the Division Two title this year.

Of course the absence of Hugh McFadden will be a big test for them over the next few months.

Masters sensed that this was a real chance to put one over on the neighbours and they raced into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead playing into a stiff, icy wind by the 5th minute thanks to points from McGowan and Conor McDaid.

Ryan Cunningham got the home side off the mark in the 10th minute and two more points from the same player levelled matters by the 17th minute.

Mickey Gallagher and Brendan McGuire extended the Killybegs lead in the 21st minute and two more points - one a great effort from Seamus Og Byrne - completed their tally with McDaid getting the remaining scores for Four Masters as the home side led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the break.

The second half started with a flurry of scores in a frenetic opening five minutes with McGowan and Og Byrne swapping well-struck points.

David Quinn hit the first of his two second half points for Masters but two frees from Cunningham stretched the Killybegs lead to 0-10 to 0-7 by the 38th minute.

Quinn narrowed the gap again as the tension mounted and McGowan left just a point between the sides before Paul Cunningham pounced for the vital goal.

The final quarter was hotly contested and Masters fought hard to the finish but they just could not breach a very well organised Killybegs rearguard who are certainly showing the benefits of Rory Gallagher’s coaching.

KILLYBEGS: Kevin Martin; Jack Behan, Cillian Gildea, Niall Campbell; Seamus Og Byrne (0-2), Jack McSharry, Ryan Carr; Evan Broderick, Michael Statham (0-1); John Ban Gallagher, Michael Gallagher (0-2), Shaun Gorrell; Ryan Cunningham (0-7,5f), Paul Cunningham (1-0), Brendan McGuire (0-1)

Subs: David McGuinness for Niall Canpbell (52), Christy Cunningham for Brendan McGuire (58)

FOUR MASTERS: Tom McCann; Brian Fegan, Kevin Breslin, Dylan Kennedy; Cathal Canavan, Aaron McCrea, Caolan Loughney, Oisin Reid, Kevin McBrearty; Conor McMonagle, David Quinn (0-2), Thomas McGowan (0-5,4f); Jamie Crawford, Patrick Reid, Conor McDaid (0-5,4f)

Subs: Barry Dunnion for Kevin Breslin (h-t), Martin McKenna for Conor McMonagle (50), Aaron McHugh for Brian Fegan (54),

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)