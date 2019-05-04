St Nauls go second in Division Two after big win over Glenfin

St Nauls got a vital win over Glenfin in Mountcharles which sees them go second in the table behind Killybegs.

St Nauls 3-7

Glenfin 0-9

A third goal with time almost up finally put this game to bed on Saturday evening which was in the balance until then.

In the end the goals made the difference in a contest that only came to life in the second half.

The county players - Brendan McCole and Frank McGlynn - were missing but Peadar Mogan was back from Australia and played his part at centre-half-back.

The first half was lack-lustre with a brilliantly finished goal from young Michael Coughlan on 15 minutes separating the sides. The goal, started and finished by the talented half-back included a pin-point return pass from Daniel Brennan.

It was one of only two scores in the opening quarter with Daniel Brennan getting the opening point on eight minutes.

Glenfin did get three points in the second quarter through Jason Morrow, Stephen Ward (after a great break from Stephen Carr) and Gerard Ward, while Lee McBrearty hit a point from close on 50m and Stephen Griffin pointed a free for the home side, who needed a great save from Gavin Mulreany to deny Ciaran Brady at the expense of a '45'. The visitors probably deserved to be level but the normally accurate Andrew Walsh just couldn't find the range with free kicks and '45s'.

Half-time: St Nauls 1-3, Glenfin 0-3.

The second half was just 30 seconds old when Daniel McGlynn cut the deficit but Michael Coughlan came forward to cancel that score from an angle at the other end.

Four minutes into the new half St Nauls struck for the second goal with Daniel Brennan finishing with some style. The score gave them breathing space but Glenfin were never going to throw in the towel.

Daniel McGlynn pulled a point back but Stuart Johnston was on hand when a Mulreaney free dropped short at the other end to point.

Two points in less than a minute from Jason Morrow and Gerard Ward had the margin back to four and Shane Conneely was mopping up a lot of wayward Glenfin balls forward.

Barry Griffin won a free for Stephen to push Nauls five clear but another brace in a two minute spell from Odhran McGlynn and Gerard Ward had the margin down to three with seven minutes left.

Gavin Mulreaney eased the home side's fears when he landed a '45' but the tension was still there until Stuart Johnston got on the end of a move to sidefoot home from six inches on 60 minutes. Daniel Brennan could have pointed, but he found Cathal Lowther and his shot across the goal was bundled towards the line by Daniel Gallagher before Johnston got the final touch (although it may have crossed the line anyway).

The goal took the wind out of the Glenfin sails and any late comeback.

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney (0-1 '45'); Martin Breslin, John Relihan, Conor McBrearty; Daniel Gallagher, Peadar Mogan, Michael Coughlan (1-1); Lee McBrearty (0-1), Barry Griffin; Ian Campbell, Daniel Brennan (1-1), Cathal Lowther; Shane Conneely, Stuart Johnston (1-1), Stephen Griffin (0-2,2f).

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Gary Herron, John Harkin, Martin O'Donnell; Odhran McGlynn (0-1), Ross Marley, Gary Dorrian; Stephen Carr, Stephen Ward (0-1); Conor Ward, Jason Morrow (0-2), Daniel McGlynn (0-2); Gerard Ward (0-3,1f), Ciaran Bradyt, Matthew McGinley. Subs: Kyle O'Meara for C Ward 40; Packie McGrath for McGinley 52.

REFEREE: Niall McCready (Aodh Ruadh)